Hybrid TV and FX Design Group Team up at NAB 2015

Hybrid TV, a leading manufacturer of Virtual Reality and Robotics solutions for the Digital Media and Broadcast industry is showcasing its newest products at NAB 2015. Foremost, Hybrid has teamed with Leading U.S. design firm, FX Design Group, to bring the Systems to Life with Cutting Edge Designs for the Real World of Broadcast.

Hybrid will feature these all new designs during Live Demonstrations on both Plutonium (Tracking) and Neon (Trackless) Virtual solutions systems, allowing customers to see professionally designed sets in action during the NAB Show.

One of the huge benefits of Hybrid's robotic tracking systems is the absence of the need for video and audio delays, known as the zero delay feature. This zero delay feature significantly diminishes the workflow complexities associated with other Virtual Solutions. Hybrid also provides a set of tools for calibration, among the most accurate in the industry, which is critical during set up and live production. New this year are a set of Shading Tools with reflection, refraction, and effects, as well as a Fully Programmable Software Switcher with DVE with no limitation on the number of channels.

FX Design Group’s design studio delivers scenic solutions that not only look great in every shot, but give key ways to enhance your brand and provide exciting new storytelling options that grab viewers’ attention and contribute to quality content.

Together, Hybrid and FX deliver a formidable partnership, that creates Dynamic Designs, for both Tracking and Trackless Virtual Systems as well as Augmented Reality Graphics for News, Sports, Entertainment and Corporate Studios. See this Dynamic Duo in action in Central Hall at C4346 and C3740.

About FX Design Group:

FX Design Group is a design company delivering projects worldwide in broadcast for News, Talk Shows, Lifestyle, Sports and Entertainment programming. FX gives clients access to a complete compliment of set design, virtual design, motion graphic design and branding, fabrication and installation services, as well as lighting design and lighting gear – all from one source. The FX collaborative process focuses on creative synergy, versatility and logistical efficiencies to maximize clients’ budgets, aesthetics and multi-functionality. To learn more about FX Design Group please visit http://www.fxgroup.tv.

About HybridTV:

Hybrid is a leading manufacturer of broadcast production technologies. The company’s mission is to develop solutions and products that allow the digital media market to produce value-added content within an integrated workflow. Our product range includes virtual studio and augmented reality solutions and broadcast robotic camera supports. Hybrid consistently develops new products and solutions that push the limits of content creation while providing a clear rationalization of costs. Further information is available at www.hybridtv.tv.