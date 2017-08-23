Hunan Television and Fujian Television Select TVU Networks’ Video Transmission Units for Live News Coverage

TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP video solutions, announced today the successful completion of two separate public tender bids in China resulting in the company providing its award-winning TVU One 3G/4G LTE mobile uplink solution to Hunan Television of the Hunan Broadcasting System and Fujian Television of Fujian Radio Film and TV Group. Hunan Television is the leading provincial TV station in China.

“We are honored to have been selected by two of the most watched TV stations in the People’s Republic of China as their provider of live video transmission equipment for news coverage,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “TVU One and TVU One with HEVC incorporate six generations of technology innovation with an unparalleled rich feature set designed specifically to meet the needs of today’s on-the-go professional broadcaster. In selecting TVU One, Hunan TV and Fujian TV camera crews will be able to take advantage of its easy operation while delivering a live broadcast quality picture at half-second latency to their viewers regardless of the transmission environment.”

The newest generation of TVU One features HEVC/H.265 video compression algorithm and TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology in a compact and lightweight design. Currently in use by broadcasters globally for daily news coverage, TVU One with HEVC provides improved compression with less data use and overhead while delivering greater transmission stability. Broadcasters are able to realize greater efficiency when their camera crews use TVU One with HEVC to cover regular and breaking news. As with all TVU IP transmitters, TVU One with HEVC can transmit simultaneously over multiple connections, including cellular, microwave, satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

TVU One 3G/4G LTE mobile uplink solution

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.