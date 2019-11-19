Human Experience Agency MOD Earns Three Creative Communication Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- MOD recently announced that the agency has been awarded three Creative Communication Awards (C2A) for its notable packaging and design work. The agency’s prizes include winning in the Luxury Products/Packaging category for its reinvention of Arcudi Wines’ limited-edition packaging, the Cause/Posters category for its campaign to raise awareness on homeless youth with Covenant House PA, and the Limited Edition Books/Books category for its visual and tactile MODifesto design.

“We’re grateful to be recognized by C2A for our aesthetic,” says MOD’s Chief Creative and Neuromarketing Officer, Nina Stanley. “Each of these projects are unique, but all speak to our passion for seeking the essence of each piece and bringing that out through the design.”

The Creative Communication Awards promotes creativity, excellence and outstandingly executed ideas in graphic design, advertising, communication and digital media. The most deserving campaigns, creative solutions and ideas are selected and awarded by the renowned international C2A jury.

About MOD:

MOD, a Philadelphia-based human experience agency, is at the forefront of innovation in design and marketing using its Neuromarketing initiatives. The team, comprised of designers and strategists, communicates to remove the barrier between brands and their target audiences. Founded in 2004, MOD works with clients including Comcast/NBCUniversal, Aetna, The Quell Foundation and Arcudi Wines, and uses applied neuroscience to create award-winning content, secure patents and predict future marketing trends.