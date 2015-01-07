Hugo Sánchez Joins ESPN Deportes

Adding to ESPN Deportes’ 11th anniversary celebration today, the network announces the addition of Hugo Sanchez to its lineup of distinguished on-air talent. Sánchez joins ESPN Deportes to serve as an analyst for Futbol Picante and other platforms, starting January 15.

Sánchez first debuted on ESPN Deportes during the network’s news and information coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he contributed as guest analyst. The soccer legend now returns to regularly join the Picante debate at least two days a week; he will also participate in the network’s coverage of Mexican soccer and the Mexican national team.

“I am very happy to return to the Picante desk and be part of ESPN’s coverage of Mexican and international soccer alongside their renowned team of experts, contributing to the discussion while providing my analysis and experience on and off the field,” said Sánchez.

Sánchez is one of Mexico’s most prominent soccer stars, becoming one of the top scorers in the Spanish League in five separate seasons, and a prevalent player for Mexico’s national team for most of his career.

He participated in three World Cups, won a European Golden Shoe and was named one of Real Madrid’s eleventh all-time greatest player. He also became a top-scorer in Mexico’s Primera División early in his career. A few years after his retirement, Sánchez began his career as a coach with UNAM Pumas, where he won two championships; he also coached the Mexican national team from 2006-2008. Full bio here.

Sánchez’ addition to Futbol Picante further enhances the most renowned lineup of analysts, former soccer stars and journalists in television that includes José Ramón Fernández, Roberto Gómez Junco, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, Jared Borgetti, Paco de Anda, Rafa Puente, Heriberto Murrieta, Ciro Procuna, Héctor Huerta, Angel García Toraño and Felipe Ramos Rizo.