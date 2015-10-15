Hubbard’s David Bestler and W. Virginia Media’s Charles Dusic to Co-Chair 2016 MFM CFO Summit

David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Charles Dusic, CFO of West Virginia Media Holdings, will Co-Chair the MFM 2016 CFO Summit, Media Financial Management Association announced today. Scheduled for February 25-26, at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel, MFM’s CFO Summit provides media industry executives with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies. Participation in the forum is limited to senior financial executives in media companies.

“When we consider all the issues facing the industry today, ranging from the economic drivers for consolidation, to the changing face of the media sales market and the FCC’s reverse auction for broadcast TV spectrum to the dominance of IP-based media devices, you would be hard pressed to find a more challenging time to be the CFO of a media company,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. “Next year will mark 10 years since we began providing a separate program specifically dedicated to the industry’s senior financial executives. Thanks to the guidance of Dave Bestler and Charlie Dusic, we are assembling a line-up of the foremost experts for identifying effective strategies that can respond to these challenges and untap the new growth opportunities they represent.”

David Bestler has served as Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio since 2011, in conjunction with the company’s acquisition of radio stations from Bonneville International which expanded its holdings to encompass 25 stations in seven markets. Bestler joined Hubbard Radio in 2004 as Vice President and General Manager for its KSTP- FM station in Minneapolis. Recognized twice by Radio Ink magazine in its “Best Manager in Radio in a Large Market” list, Bestler’s career in radio began in 1989 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market as Assistant Controller at WCCO; he later served as Market Controller for WCCO-TV, WCCO-AM, and WLTE-FM. He has also held positions on the sales side of the business, including National Sales Manager for Hubbard’s WCCO-AM and WLTE-FM stations, General Sales Manager at WXPT-FM in Minneapolis and as Director of Sales for Cox Radio’s Louisville KY stations.

Charles Dusic is the CFO and oversees operations for West Virginia Media Holdings, LLC, a statewide business that operates eight television stations and a weekly statewide business and leadership publication. The first employee hired by West Virginia Media when the Company was formed in 2001, Dusic's background encompasses experience in public accounting and broadcasting, including service as a past Board Member for the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and as controller and human resources director for West Virginia Radio Corporation, which operated 15 radio stations and a statewide news network. During his public accounting career, Dusic held auditing and management posts at KPMG in Austin, TX and two regional accounting firms based in Charleston, WV, Dixon Hughes Goodman and Arnett Carbis Toothman.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.