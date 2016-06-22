HPA Tech Retreat UK to Feature the Latest Cinema Display Environment

(London, UK) - When the HPA Tech Retreat, a pivotal gathering of those supporting the creation, management and dissemination of content for the dynamic landscape of distribution environments, makes its UK debut in Oxfordshire, 13 - 14 July, attendees will be viewing content in one of the most advanced settings in the UK. HPA is collaborating with with RealD, Dolby® and a select group of companies to create an exceptional screening environment at the HPA Tech Retreat venue at Heythrop Park Resort.

Richard Welsh, former SMPTE governor who heads the conference alongside HPA VP Jerry Pierce, noted, "The support of RealD and Dolby at the Tech Retreat UK will take our screening environment to a new level, immersing the audience in a unique experience. With a combination of RealD, Sony, Dolby, Harmon Kardon and Bell Theatre Services technology and talent, we can present our panellists' incredible content the best way possible. The Heythrop auditorium is being transformed with a 26-foot RealD Ultimate Screen with a Sony high brightness, a dual 3D projection system, as well as a full Dolby Atmos sound system with JBL loudspeakers and amplification from Harmon Kardon and Bell Theatre Services."

The HPA Tech Retreat UK recently announced an expanded agenda for the two-day event. Highlights of the programme include presentations from 'The Jungle Book', experts from the record-breaking box office smash 'Finding Dory', an exclusive peek behind the scenes of 'Game of Thrones' Series 6, an extensive look at the technology and innovation in Ang Lee's 'Billy Lynne's Long Halftime Walk" and many other sessions that bring compelling information on topics relevant to attendees. These include the practical use of high dynamic range (HDR), immersive sound (object-based audio), cloud applications in media, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) and many other future-facing technologies. Two pre-conference sessions, DPP's first Plugfest, and the Charles Poynton and John Watkinson colour seminar, will kick-off the event.

The HPA Tech Retreat features the Innovation Zone, a curated environment where attendees can explore the latest developments from prominent companies including Avid, Dell, Grey Meta, Omnitek, Ortana, Pixspan, Quantum Data, root6, Sohonet, Sundog Media Toolkit, and more!

The event features back-to-back social networking opportunities with catered meals and cocktail events.

For more information, or to register, visit http://www.hpatechretreatuk.org or click here.