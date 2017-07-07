HPA Seeks Applicants for Second Year of Young Entertainment Professionals Program

On the heels of last year’s successful launch of the Young Entertainment Professionals Program (YEP), the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) is pleased to announce the second year of the YEP program. YEP 2017 seeks passionate and driven applicants open to mentorship and to developing lasting relationships with industry leaders and other young professionals. The HPA’s YEP program provides a framework for young professionals to network and learn from peers and mentors. YEPs selected for the yearlong program will participate in signature HPA events, including the HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards, as well as exclusive and high-powered mentoring events.



The program is open to men and women between 21 and 35 years of age currently working in the media content creation industry. There are no educational requirements, and applicants do not have to be members of the HPA, and there is no fee associated with the program or application.



Seth Hallen, president of the HPA, commented, “The HPA YEP program supports the next generation already hard at work in our industry. We were so impressed by our first class of YEP’s last year and heartened by the level of engagement and excitement they showed in this program. Through YEP, the HPA follows its mission to support the young men and women who are committed to helping build the future of our industry’s complex ecosystem. The class of 2016 is already on the path of great work, and we are excited to see 2017’s applicants!”



The full-day kick-off event for this year’s YEP class will take place at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in the heart of Hollywood, an event attended by technology and business leaders from all aspects of the motion picture and television industry. At the kick-off event, the HPA’s Women in Post Committee will host the selected YEPs in an exclusive mentorship day, presenting a unique opportunity to build a peer community while participating in a full day of mentoring experiences, including intimate roundtable discussions with industry leaders, guided exhibit booth tours with technology companies, coffee, lunch and a cocktail reception.



In order to be considered for the YEP program, applicants simply need to complete an online application and secure one recommendation from an employer, or professional project supervisor if an independent. Up to twenty qualified candidates will be selected from the applicant pool by a jury consisting of HPA Women in Post Committee members and approved by the HPA Board. The YEP application deadline is August 25, 2017, and those selected will be notified by Tuesday, September 26, 2017.



"The Young Entertainment Professionals program provides a strong foundation for those just scratching the surface of their careers in the entertainment industry,” said Jennifer Zeidan of Industrial Light & Magic, YEP class of 2016 and co-chair of the YEP Committee. “The program has helped YEPs network with both peers and mentors, and has provided me with a tremendous support system and a multitude of opportunities."



Kari Grubin, chair of the HPA Women in Post committee, noted “Last year’s launch of the YEP program clearly showed that our future is in great hands. This is an absolutely stellar group of young people. The YEP class took it upon themselves, under the guidance of Jesse Korosi and Jennifer Zeidan, to connect and communicate with each other and with their mentors. We heartily encourage employers to suggest and support this program, and young working people to apply. It’s a career builder for them, and assurance for our industry’s future.”