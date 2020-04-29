Hollywood Professional Association Expands Virtual Content Offerings

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has unveiled a robust suite of virtual programs to provide the production and post-production industry with critical technical knowledge and offer opportunities to build community both during and beyond the COVID crisis. The slate of content is free with registration for the foreseeable future.

The content, created and moderated by industry leading volunteers along with HPA staff and leadership, begins with a focus on the key skills and technology necessary for remote workflow and will continue to center on topics of critical interest to the industry. A few of the new offerings are under the auspices of the NET (Networking, Education and Technology) committee, which will continue to augment future in-person NET events.

HPA NET Presents: Critical Conversations



Webinars: A series of moderated webinars and video interviews featuring industry experts in conversation. Critical Conversations launched with “What We Learned from Creating in the Cloud: A Case Study,” focusing on the technology featured in the virtual production of “The Lost Lederhosen” at the 2020 HPA Tech Retreat; followed by “Collaborating in the Cloud Part 2,” presented in collaboration with American Society of Cinematographers and featuring the director, DP, VFX supervisor, and camera operator from “The Lost Lederhosen;” and “Government Support for the Industry During the COVID 19 Crisis,” featuring experts from Ernst & Young. Webinars, post event, are available at https://hpaonline.com/event/.



Video Interview Series: Launching in early May 2020 is a video interview series produced by industry vet Mark Chiolis (HPA Board, Mobile TV Group) who will dig into incisive conversations with thought leaders. HPA NET Presents Critical Conversations with Mark Chiolis will debut with Dolby Chief Scientist Poppy Crum. AVID President Jeff Rosica and Mark Radonis, SVP of Bunim-Murray Productions follow in upcoming episodes to address today’s most relevant topics.

HPA NET Presents: Through the Frame with Jesse Korosi (podcast)

Korosi brings deep experience and perspective as a workflow expert to a lively podcast that explores what’s happening behind the scenes of a number of compelling projects with knowledgeable experts. Through the Frame launches with Ben Gervais, freelance technical supervisor known for bringing new technologies to current motion picture processes. His credits include “Gemini Man” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Upcoming guests on Through the Frame include Chad Peter, Tai Logsdon, and Rachel McIntire.

HPA Women in Post Webinar: Aiming for Equilibrium While Working at Home During COVID

Leadership coach Diana Tauder leads an interactive, collaborative webinar to help attendees reconnect with our community and build their toolkits for working at home during this turbulent time.

HPA Tech Retreat 2020: Incredible Content

In the next month, important content from the 25th HPA Tech Retreat, including sessions and interviews, will be available at no cost at hpaonline.com

SOC-AFI cinematography sessions

In collaboration with the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), HPA will share the expertise and insights from sessions with American Film Institute (AFI) graduate cinematography students.

Seth Hallen, President of HPA, commented, “HPA is the hub that provides our community with incredible information, shared by some of the most brilliant and engaged experts, and presents the very latest developments. We’re really fortunate to have our own impressive roster of members and volunteers who have the will and ability to turn their inspired ideas into reality that benefits our audience. It’s absolutely thrilling to collaborate with staff, volunteers, and speakers to share the considerable gifts of engagement that are present in these virtual events.” Hallen concludes, “The announcement of our growing focus on creating valuable content is part of a range of activities and initiatives that HPA is working to serve and connect our community. As always, we ask our constituents to let us know what information and support they are looking for, and we will always do our best to deliver.”

The virtual programs are taking place thanks to the generosity of HPA foundation members Avid, Dolby, EFILM, Encore, Deluxe Toronto, and Level 3 Post; NET sponsors Avid and Zeiss; and WIP gold sponsor Adobe and silver sponsor Quantum.

For complete information and registration, visit hpaonline.com.