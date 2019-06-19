How Is Automation Changing the Local Sales Process is MFM’s June Lunch and Learn

“How is Automation Changing the Local Sales Process?” is the upcoming Distance Learning Webinar hosted by Media Financial Management Association (MFM), and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. The webinar will be presented on Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Presenters for the webinar are Caitlin Gelles, senior vice president, Sales Solutions at OperativeandColleen Lloyd, product manager at Operative. They will present real cases studies from media ad sales groups using new technology solutions to better serve clients while increasing sales margins.

“Mastering the technology needed to be competitive in local ad sales can be daunting to an already overburdened sales staff,” said Mary M. Collins, president, and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We are grateful to the experts from Operative who will be providing an overview of options along with some real-world case studies.”

Webcast Overview:

To compete effectively, today’s local ad sales teams need access to more, and more accurate, information. Additionally, they benefit when manual tasks are automated; this reduces errors and frees time for value-added activities. Experts will provide real case studies from media ad sales groups using new technology solutions to improve client service while increasing margins.

About the Presenters:

Caitlin Gelles is SVP of Sales Solutions at Operative. She has a demonstrated history of working in the computer software industry and is skilled in advertising sales, mobile advertising, digital strategy, search engine optimization (SEO), and E-commerce. Caitlin’s background includes more than three years in digital sales roles at NBCUniversal Media along with positions at GroupM’s Medialets and at PointRoll.

Colleen Lloyd is a product manager at Operative where she manages product development for Operative’s new product line combining linear and digital planning and sales. Colleen has spent the last three years working with customers to engineer better business processes with the help of software products, streamlining the workflow and automating tasks. Prior to joining Operative, Colleen held roles at Discovery Communications where she managed the design and development of ad sales software.

About the Distance Learning Event

The event is free to all MFM Members and the deadline to register is Monday, June 24. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website. The event is free for Corporate members, $50 for individual MFM members and $75 for non-members. The event qualifies for one CPE credit.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinancefocus.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.