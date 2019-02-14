HoverCam's Pilot Series and ClassFusion Learning Platform Land Big Wins at TCEA 2019

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Feb. 14, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education solutions, announced that the company's digital classroom solutions received three major honors from Tech & Learning at the recent Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) 2019 Conference in San Antonio. At the show, HoverCam's Pilot 3 digital teaching station received the Award of Excellence in the District category, while the company's new Pilot X podium and ClassFusion software platform both earned Best of Show honors. The awards were presented on Feb. 6 at a special ceremony held at Casa Rio restaurant in San Antonio.

"Our goal at HoverCam is to empower educators with intuitive and collaborative tools that fully embrace the 21st century digital learning environment," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "Our Pilot 3 is already serving schools, and this recognition from leaders in the educational community is a huge stamp of approval. And to be further honored for our new Pilot X and ClassFusion innovations makes all the hard work we put into engineering these solutions worthwhile, validating them as essential tools for learning, now and in the future. We are humbled and grateful to receive these prestigious awards."

The Pilot 3 is the world's first fully integrated wireless digital teaching station. Featuring a Windows PC, 13-megapixel document camera, and 21-inch touch screen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium, the Pilot 3 eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms. Teachers are liberated from stationary desks or lecterns and are free to move about the classroom. The Pilot 3 wireless transceiver instantly beams the podium's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in HD resolution, eliminating the hazard of dangling cords and cables. The document camera's built-in microphone captures audio for every lesson.

Pilot X, the latest addition to the award-winning Pilot family, is a tablet-based, battery-operated wireless digital teaching station that's designed for ultra-mobility. With the new digital podium, teachers are unchained from stationary desks or lecterns thanks to the removable tablet design, which offers them even greater freedom in the classroom. It features the same wireless connectivity and touch annotation capabilities as the Pilot 3, disseminating engaging content around the room in HD resolutions up to 4K. The tablet can be charged while docked in the station, and, at the end of day, users simply remove the tablet and store it in the Pilot X's base for security.

ClassFusion is HoverCam's comprehensive software for a fully digital classroom. It's one of the first software solutions that integrates a classroom presentation system with a learning management system, and is designed for wireless and interactive collaboration in a multidevice ecosystem classroom. It features dynamic lesson and notes capture; a lesson plan builder with access to a database of over 4 million resources matched to the curriculum; teachers' calendars; space-saving, vector-based lesson recording to the cloud; enhanced whiteboarding with smart tools, including handwriting and object recognition; online homework submission and student messaging; Hopscotch multisplit, and more.

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes the use of educational technology to provide solutions to specific challenges at the classroom, school, or district level. The awards were determined by a panel of Tech & Learning advisors, including some of the nation's top education technology innovators, who performed an in-depth review and research of the nominees. The Best of Show awards honor the latest technology innovations in education, and are selected by a panel of judges and the editors of Tech & Learning.

More information on HoverCam's full line of education solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

Image Caption: HoverCam Pilot 3

Image Caption: HoverCam Pilot X

Image Caption: HoverCam ClassFusion

