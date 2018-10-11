HoverCam to Showcase Tools That Boost Student Learning and Success at EDUCAUSE 2018

SAN DIEGO — Oct. 11, 2018 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, will show how its solutions answer the challenge of preparing students for the future workplace and solve IT roadblocks of implementing and managing technology in higher ed classrooms at EDUCAUSE 2018, Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. At Howard Technology's booth 437, the company will display its Pilot Series of digital teaching stations.

"While higher ed is certainly embracing new technologies, there's a disconnect that IT faces trying to implement technologies that will provide authentic learning experiences, prepare students for the real world, and provide a seamless experience for educators who operate out of different classrooms and lecture halls all day," said Felix Pimentel, product manager, HoverCam. "At HoverCam, we're focused on understanding this problem and engineering solutions that build students' digital literacy to create a teaching environment for educators that's natural and efficient."

At the booth, HoverCam will showcase its award-winning Pilot 3 wireless digital podium. The first solution of its kind to integrate the power of a PC with a 13-megapixel document camera, a large 21-inch touchscreen, with wireless HD mirroring functionality into a mobile podium, it eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms. Teachers are liberated from stationary desks or lecterns and are free to move and engage with students directly.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get information on ClassFusion, HoverCam's comprehensive software for a fully digital classroom. It's one of the first software solutions that integrates an education presentation system with a learning management system designed for wireless and interactive collaboration in a multidevice ecosystem classroom. It enables interactive whiteboarding, annotation, and desktop marking for lesson recording. With ClassFusion, students don't have to worry about missing out on critical information in class. All notes, annotations, video, and audio of every lesson are captured perfectly in real time for students to access anywhere, anytime and from any device or browser — making it the ideal solution for remote learning and study sessions.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

