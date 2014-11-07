Hot on the Tail of Grumpy Cat, Maru Catapults His Way to the Top

ST. LOUIS (November 7, 2014) – Today, Friskies® released the latest Friskies 50 standings[1], the definitive guide to the 50 most influential cats on the Internet. With new feline phenoms popping up online every day, the Friskies 50 allows cat lovers to easily follow the status of their favorite furry friends. In the latest list, Grumpy Cat maintains her position at the top of the rankings, but Maru – who catapulted from #14 in the original standings – is closing in on Grumpy Cat and holding steady in the #2 position. Will they be able to hold their reign in the coming months?

Beyond the top two rankings, there is a lot of movement in the rest of the list, including Waffles breaking into the top 10 and Colonel Meow moving up the rankings significantly. Plus, as a result of outside nominations, newcomers like Suzie The Bomb Cat achieve a coveted spot in the list.

“It’s captivating to see how the current standings have changed and we’re thrilled that a large part of that is due to how well the Friskies 50 has been received by cat lovers,” says Marine Dubois-Roussel, marketing associate for Friskies. “Since the launch of the Friskies 50 in July, a lot of cats are rising to the top while others are falling down and – in some cases – off the list completely. It’s been a lot of fun to learn about the cats our fans have nominated and see how they stack up in the rankings.”

Waffles, an adorable Scottish Fold from California, surges up to #10 from his initial standing at #41, which is one of the most notable jumps in the list so far. His hobbies include playing with paper bags, cardboard and feathers, as well as people watching and licking. Without a doubt, Waffles will be a cat to watch.

Although Colonel Meow is no longer with us, his spirit and determination live on. This month, the strong-willed cat makes a ten-spot leap from #24 to #14. Will he climb to the top 10 next month?

Two new kitties break into the Friskies 50 thanks to the support of outside nominations. Suzie The Bomb Cat makes her big debut at #34, and Daisy The Curly Cat closes out the list at #50.

Friskies 50 - Top 50 Influential Cats (as of November 7)

1. Grumpy Cat

2. Maru

3. Lil Bub

4. Shironeko

5. Sparta & Loki

6. Nylah Kitty

7. N2 The Talking Cat

8. Nala

9. Oskar & Klaus

10. Waffles

11. Anakin The Two Legged Miracle Cat

12. Venus The Two Faced Cat

13. Henri Le Chat Noir

14. Colonel Meow

15. Wasabi

16. Luna The Fashion Kitty

17. Cole & Marmalade

18. Hero Cat

19. Pudge

20. City The Kitty

21. Homer The Blind Wonder Cat

22. Street Cat Bob

23. Winston

24. Cooper The Photographer Cat

25. Nora The Piano Cat

26. Hamilton The Hipster Cat

27. Joey The Garden Cat

28. Snoopybabe

29. Pokey

30. Sam Has Eyebrows

31. Sockington

32. Justin Fire Survivor

33. Hank

34. Suzie The Bomb Cat

35. Choupette Lagerfeld

36. Princess Monster Truck

37. Corky The Cradle Cat

38. Smushball

39. Richard Kitty

40. Spangles The Cross Eyed Cat

41. Mercury The Cat

42. Milla The Cat

43. Chase No Face

44. Lazarus The Vampire Cat

45. Blacky The Wheelchair Cat

46. Little Bear

47. Hello Oskar

48. Pretzel (The Little Kitty That Could)

49. Dewey

50. Daisy The Curly Cat

Be sure to go to www.Friskies50.com for additional information about the current standings and follow the conversation online using the hashtag #Friskies50. Stay tuned to see how rankings may differ in future lists.

If there is a cat out there that you love and think the world should know about, visit www.Friskies50.com and fill out the nomination form. If the cat makes the cut, he/she will be featured on the list. Additionally, you can subscribe to receive updates on your favorite influential cats.