Hostworks and PacTV Bring High-Quality Broadcast and Video Content to Any Device or Platform

Collaboration between leading content management companies results in the delivery of a truly symbiotic solution on a global scale

SYDNEY, JANUARY 13, 2016 – Australian digital media solutions provider Hostworks announces a first-of-its-kind global collaboration agreement with Pacific Television Center(PacTV), a leading independent transmission and production company.

This partnership sees two service-based organizations, which are located on opposite sides of the earth, focusing on different aspects of content management. This collaboration offers the world’s first joint content streaming and management service to the global marketplace. This relationship guarantees quality of service, and will help drive uptake and consumption of video content on mobile devices and tablets, from broadcast sports highlights to news bulletins.

“This partnership is about taking Hostworks’ software infrastructure and utilizing the skills of our in-house team in collaboration with PacTV’s global service offering and international reputation to become the one stop shop for content acquisition - across all channels of consumption, especially mobile,” said Will Berryman, CEO at Hostworks.

“Allowing accessibility to the breath of international content available; whether it be live or on demand theoretically is now made possible by simply launching a custom built application from any device. Now that The Foundry is internationally deployable through a global public cloud environment, it is the perfect time for Hostworks and PacTV to partner and deliver a world-class video solution based on a unified approach to quality of service by both organizations,” Berryman added.

As part of the agreement, Hostworks will station high-definition video source encoders on site at two key PacTV facilities in London and Los Angeles. This infrastructure will enable transmission signals to be ingested and encoded through Hostworks’ own content delivery network (CDN).

Customers of Hostworks in Australia, and beyond, will receive access to PacTV’s international video network, including live coverage of sporting and music events as well as news from anywhere in the world in a range of formats that can be accessed on multiple devices. Similarly, PacTV’s customers will have the ability to broadcast their content beyond traditional, mainstream distribution platforms, to ensure it is available to any consumer, on any platform, anywhere in the world.

“PacTV has maintained its excellent reputation on managing broadcast content. The challenge has been extending our content to mobile devices or tablets, while retaining the high quality our clients demand. Partnering with Hostworks allows us to unify our two independent offerings and deliver customers a solid, quality-controlled, defined solution for broadcasting to both TV and mobile,” said Nick Castaneda, VP of Development Pacific Television Center.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and with a global network of connectivity across sites such as New York, London, and Singapore, PacTV specializes in the production and transmission of broadcast content around the clock. As the agnostic provider of choice for transmission management, PacTV services many of the world’s leading broadcasters and media houses.

Hostworks’ Foundry provides a wide range of content streaming services. The Foundry offers clients an end-to-end solution for both live and on-demand media delivery; from content ingestion to encoding, transcoding, subscription management, custom video players, integration with casting technologies such as chrome cast/airplay and content monetisation, encased in a comprehensive analytics offering. The end result is a comprehensive content streaming solution that global content producers can now promote through app deployment, giving consumers access to any content, on any device, anywhere on the planet.

About Hostworks

As a market leader in solutions for the online and digital media industry in Australia, Hostworks specialises in the provision of high transaction websites, video and digital media streaming of content, both live and on demand, enterprise hosting solutions and demand management. The company services some of the major online and digital media market leading brands in Australia including ninemsn, ABC, SBS, Ticketek, Carsales, Seek, AHL (encompassing prominent brands such as Event Cinemas, Cinesound Movietone Productions & Rydges Hotels & Resorts) , Southern Cross Austero and Coppers Brewery.

Hostworks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Broadcast Australia Pty Limited.

For more information, visit: www.hostworks.com.au

About Pacific Television Center

For 35 years, Los Angeles-based Pacific Television Center has been a leading transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry offering its clients around-the-clock support and services in fiber connectivity, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape play outs, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers. On a local level, its broadcast facility in Los Angeles connects to the ATT Hollywood Hub and The Switch Los Angeles; in New York, it connects to Encompass/Waterfront, The Switch New York and Azzurro; and in London, its facility has multiple circuits to and from The BT Tower. Additional services include remote production via PacTV's ENG truck, Downlinks on Demand and a fiber network to several countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada and France. The company’s solid reputation has led to successful relationships with major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN, CNN, BSkyB and BBC in the UK, Network TEN in Australia and Sky in New Zealand as well as top carriers including AboveNet/Zayo, SingTel, Intelsat, SES World Skies, British Telecom, Colt, Nexion and Level 3/VYVX.

For more information regarding Pacific Television Center, visit www.pactv.com