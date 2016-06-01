Hosts of CBS, ABC and NBC Sunday Morning News Shows, Journalists John Dickerson, Martha Raddatz and Chuck Todd Convene in Las Vegas for PromaxBDA Station Summit Keynote Panel Focusing on the Presidential Race

(Los Angeles – June 1, 2016) – Tuesday is the new Sunday Morning at PromaxBDA’s 2016 Station Summit conference as John Dickerson, anchor of CBS News’ Face the Nation and Political Director of CBS News, Martha Raddatz, co-host of ABC’s This Weekwith George Stephanopoulos and Chuck Todd, NBC News political director and moderator of Meet the Press join together for a Keynote panel on the Race for the White House on Tuesday, June 21 at The Mirage Resort in Las Vegas. Frank Biancuzzo, SVP / Group Head at Hearst Television will moderate the panel discussion, which brings competing network journalists to the same stage at a key moment in the presidential race. The discussion will focus on the candidates, the conventions, the general election to come and the intense media coverage surrounding the 2016 campaign.

“John Dickerson, Martha Raddatz and Chuck Todd bring viewers inside the political process each week with incisive reporting, analysis and interviews with candidates and other key players in the presidential race” said Steve Kazanjian, President and CEO, PromaxBDA. “We are honored to have these influential journalists together on the Station Summit stage to offer our members their unique perspectives on the biggest news story of the year. We are equally honored to have the insightful Frank Biancuzzo of Hearst Television as moderator. Frank’s many years of experience managing a station group that excels in political reporting makes him a perfect fit for this Station Summit panel.”

PromaxBDA’s Station Summit is a yearly conference created exclusively for television station marketing and promotion professionals. This year’s Station Summit will take place from June 21 – 24 at The Mirage Resort in Las Vegas.

