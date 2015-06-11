Hollywood Foreign Press Association Partners with YANGAROO for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe® Awards Online Entry Process

TORONTO, CANADA – June 11, 2015 – YANGAROO Inc., (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF) the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the upcoming 73rd Annual Golden Globe® Awards. YANGAROO Awards digital platform will provide the sole system for Golden Globe motion picture and television award entries, and content under consideration can also be made available online for viewing by HFPA members.

This partnership with the HFPA will collectively involve entries for English-language and foreign-language motion pictures and for television programming submitted for awards in 25 categories. YANGAROO will provide, maintain and host a digital awards system for the Association, allowing Golden Globe Awards entrants to submit their entry forms online; the system also allows for the secure uploading of films, television shows, digital media productions, trailers, photos and more. The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA.

“The YANGAROO Awards service will help improve our entire submission and review process, making it more user-friendly and efficient,” said HFPA President Theo Kingma.

“The Golden Globe Awards are one of the great iconic awards shows honoring both motion picture and television excellence, and we are excited to have been chosen for this task of moving the submission and review process forward in the digital age,” said Cliff Hunt, Vice Chairman and COO, YANGAROO Inc.

About the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of LA based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 55 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world’s most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $22 million to entertainment related charities and scholarship programs. For more information, please visit www.hfpa.org and www.goldenglobes.com and follow us on Twitter (@GoldenGlobes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/goldenglobes).

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a secure cloud-based platform that provides users the ability to leverage technology; automating dozens of steps to eliminate errors and streamline content delivery efficiently. Content, such as music, music videos, and advertising can be quickly distributed to a network of over 16,000 television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients.

YANGAROO Awards is an end-to-end solution that digitizes and manages the entire awards show process, including nominations, committee review, voting, results tabulation, and auditing, and has become the industry standard, utilized by such shows as The GRAMMY Awards, The Emmys (Daytime, Sports, and News), The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The MTV Movie Awards, BET Awards, The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), and The JUNO Awards, among many others.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.