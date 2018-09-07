Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Take Over Ultra Film Throughout September

West Palm Beach, FL – September 7, 2018 – Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, announced that throughout the month of September, it will feature the network premiere of four critically-acclaimed movies starring some of Hollywood’s most renowned stars.

“This month we have prepared a special programming lineup for our audience featuring some of the most accomplished actors of all time, including legends such as Diane Keaton, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Woody Allen and the one and only Meryl Streep. In addition to these distinguished stars, we are also featuring films led by the new generation of Hollywood’s household names, including the very talented Elsa Pataky,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The movies premiering this month are:

Manhattan

9/7/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Woody Allen

Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway, Meryl Streep

Synopsis: An Academy Award nominated film written and directed by Woody Allen. The life of a divorced television writer dating a teenage girl is further complicated when he falls in love with his best friend's mistress.

Lejos del Cielo

9/14/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Dennis Haysbert, Viola Davis

Synopsis: In 1950s Connecticut, Cathy the perfect housewife with what it seemed to be the perfect life: kids, successful husband and social prominence, faces a marital crisis and mounting racial tensions in the outside world.

Wine of Summer

9/18/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Maria Matteoli

Cast: Elsa Pataky, Marcia Gay Harden, Sônia Braga

Synopsis: A frustrated actor travels to Spain in search of a playwright, a trip that unexpectedly binds him to a group of five previously unconnected people.

American Beach House

9/25/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Straw Weisman

Cast: Mischa Barton, Lorenzo Lamas

Synopsis: What happens when six lucky strangers win an all-expenses paid trip to an amazing beach house in Malibu, only to discover they have to share it with each other.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film, please visit ultrafilmtv.com.