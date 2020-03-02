Hollywood-based Icon Media selects GB Labs storage

Aldermaston, UK, 2 March 2020 - GB Labs, innovators of powerful and intelligent storage solutions for the media and entertainment industries, today announced that Icon Media, Hollywood, California, has installed GB Labs’ FastNAS F-8 Nitro shared storage system.

Co-founded by CEO Jay Shetty and COO Alex Kushneir, Icon Media provides compelling, socially conscious content, deploying a wide range of in-house services from scripting, filming, directing, post-production; dynamic distribution; and social media management to maximise engagement and measure results.

According to Shetty, “Our mission in working with brands, publishing companies, authors, entertainers, entrepreneurs and thought-leaders is to create video content that has a positive impact on the world. In short, we want to make wisdom go viral.”

And it’s working. New York Times bestselling authors; peak performance leaders; conscientious start-ups and established players have all benefited from the Icon Media ethos. Shetty’s social media alone has more than 30 million followers, and content generated by Kushneir is responsible for more than 150 million views.

However, Icon Media’s success was causing growing pains that had to be addressed, primarily to deal with the volumes of content the company needed to ingest, store, and produce.

Icon Media COO Kushneir said, “In slightly less than two years, we grew from two people serving two clients to 28 people serving nearly 20 clients. I realised that I couldn’t keep buying boxes full of hard drives to keep pace with all the content we were handling. We needed a shared storage system that was fast, accessible, and organised but wasn’t going to cost an arm and a leg.”

On a recommendation from an existing employee with prior experience with GB Labs, Kushneir discovered GB Labs’ FastNAS F-8 Nitro server system, a compact, high performance NAS powered by GB Labs’ CORE.4 Lite OS. Sold by Los Angeles-based GB Labs partner RFX Inc, the system has the ability to effortlessly handle large capacities - in this case 96TB – and all at an attractive price point.

Kushneir said, “FastNAS F-8 Nitro met all of our criteria and more. It is indeed a very, very fast system that has made a huge difference to our workflow.

“In my view, any size of company will save time, money, and energy with GB Labs. I can’t imagine anyone doing what we do without a GB Labs storage system.”

GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “We are delighted to contribute to Icon Media’s ongoing success. The benefits they are experiencing directly reflect our aims in designing and manufacturing the technology from the start and we look forward to growing alongside them in the future.”

About Icon Media:

Co-founded in Hollywood by Jay Shetty and Alex Kushneir, Icon Media works with some of the biggest names in wellness, business and entertainment to create and distribute narratives around lifestyle empowerment, physical and mental wellbeing, and entrepreneurial motivation.

About GB Labs:

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.

