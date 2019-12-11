Holiday Broadband Consumption Expected to Surpass 300GB/Subscriber: OpenVault

Hoboken, NJ; December 10, 2019 – Household broadband consumption is anticipated to reach as much as 330GB per subscriber during the current holiday season, according to OpenVault, a leading provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators.

Using historical trends catalogued over more than a half-decade of accelerating broadband growth, OpenVault calculates that consumption will increase by approximately 19% between Q3 and the end of the Christmas/January holiday season. Based on the Q3 2019 average of 275GB per subscriber, OpenVault is predicting holiday mean usage of 315GB to 330GB per subscriber.

According to OpenVault, per subscriber holiday consumption has risen from 38GB in 2012 to 270GB last year, as reflected in the chart below. For the first time last year, the company also tracked expansion within the US consumer device landscape, observing a 5.3% increase in connected devices when comparing the week after Christmas with the week before Christmas.

“The holiday season is prime time for spikes in broadband usage that put increased stress on operators’ infrastructures,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “As the ribbons and bows come off countless new devices and they are connected to the Internet, they combine with cord-cutting, broadband network upgrades and higher speed packages to drive usage to record levels, ultimately setting the stage for the year ahead.”