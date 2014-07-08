Hit Latin Music Summer Concert Series, Descarga Con Telemundo Y mun2, to Heat Up Stages in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago

Los Angeles – July 8, 2014 – The much-awaited hit summer concert series, Descarga con Telemundo y mun2, is back and ready to entertain audiences in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and, for the first time, in Chicago. Presented by Telemundo and mun2, the free, family-friendly concert event features renowned Latin stars, as well as the most in-demand new and up-and-coming artists. The concerts, which broke attendance records again last year drawing close to 28,000 fans, will take place on Saturday, July 26 (7:00 p.m.-midnight) at Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas; on Sunday, August 10, 24 and 31 (6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.) at Universal CityWalk’s “5 Towers” stage in Los Angeles; and on Saturday, August 16 (5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.) at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Chicago.

In addition to musical entertainment, Descarga con Telemundo y mun2 will also treat fans to an array of raffles, prizes, gifts, exciting activities, and special appearances by Telemundo and mun2 personalities. Portions of the concerts are broadcast through mun2’s hit one-hour Regional Mexican music series Reventon on Sundays at 3 p.m.

For the most recent schedule of events, talent line-up and exclusive content visit www.mun2.tv/descarga. Fans can also follow the excitement on social media at: Facebook.com/visitadescarga, Twitter.com/visitaDescarga, and Instagram.com/visitadescarga; using #descarga2014.

About mun2:

mun2 is the Hispanic entertainment cable destination that offers electrifying programming that is a thrilling mix of must-see originals, most-watched, premium international sports and blockbuster movies. The home for vibrant content produced and presented for the fastest growing audience - Hispanic viewers – the network reflects the diverse lifestyle and language of its audience. The network’s content can be found across multiple platforms, including its award winning mun2.tv site and mun2Now app. With offices in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, the network is part of NBCUniversal's Hispanic Enterprises and Content. To find mun2 visit: http://www.mun2.tv/get-mun2 Follow us on twitter: @mun2 and @mun2media

About Telemundo:

Telemundo, a division of NBCUniversal Hispanic Enterprises and Content, is a world-class media company, leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. Telemundo's multiple platforms include the Telemundo Network, a Spanish-language television network featuring original productions, theatrical motion pictures, news and first-class sports events, reaching U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 16 owned stations, broadcast and MVPD affiliates; Telemundo Digital Media, which distributes Telemundo's original content across digital and emerging platforms including mobile devices and www.telemundo.com; an owned and operated full power station in Puerto Rico that reaches 99% of all TV households in that DMA; and Telemundo Internacional, the international distribution arm which has positioned Telemundo as the second largest provider of Spanish-language content worldwide by syndicating content to more than 100 countries in over 35 languages.

About CityWalk:

Universal CityWalk is Southern California's dynamic entertainment, dining and shopping destination that reflects the area’s rich cultural diversity. The iconic open-air leisure and nightlife complex provides “Always Unexpected” entertainment options and has served as a prototype for similar destinations. Universal CityWalk includes the high-tech concert venue “5 Towers,” L.A.’s best movie-going experience at the Universal Cinemas and unique venues such as the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club, Infusion Lounge, iFly indoor skydiving and mechanical bull-riding at Saddle Ranch Chop House. More information on Universal CityWalk’s upcoming events is available at www.CityWalkHollywood.com. Regular updates also can be found on CityWalk’s Twitter @CityWalkLA, Facebook page Universal CityWalk Hollywood and Instagram @CityWalkLA.

About Fremont Street Experience:

Fremont Street Experience is a five-block entertainment complex located in downtown Las Vegas. Fremont Street Experience features Viva Vision, the world’s largest video screen, which is 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above an urban pedestrian mall. Nightly, Viva Vision offers hourly light and sound shows with 12.5 million LED lights and a 550,000-watt sound system. Fremont Street Experience is a one-of-a-kind venue that includes free concerts and entertainment on three stages. With direct pedestrian access to 10 casinos, more than 60 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience annually attracts over 17 million visitors. A new attraction at Fremont Street Experience is SlotZilla, a zipline allowing riders to “Zip & Zoom – Vegas Style” under the four-block Viva Vision canopy and above thousands of people. Riders will zip along in a seated position or zoom flying horizontally Superman-style. Hours: Viva Vision shows run at the top of each hour from dusk through midnight. Fremont Street Experience is open 24/7.

About RiverEdge Park, Aurora:

RiverEdge Park is inspired by outdoor entertainment facilities in Chicago’s Millennium Park and Northerly Island, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest. Anchored by the striking John C. Dunham concert performance pavilion, RiverEdge also features 30 acres of beautiful riverfront grounds, state-of-the-art acoustics and a full array of concessions. RiverEdge is an all general admission park with a capacity of 8,500. Anyone who has been knows RiverEdge is clean, staffed with friendly people, and is easy to get to. RiverEdge Park is easily accessible via Metra’s Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) line.