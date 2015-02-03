HISTORY™’s VIKINGS Sails Again for Season Three

(Singapore, 3 February 2015) – Season three of HISTORY’s highly anticipated scripted drama series, VIKINGS, premieres 27 February on HISTORY™ (StarHub TV Ch 401), with two back-to-back episodes at 10pm (SIN/HK). Thereafter, episodes following the first will air in a same day telecast as the U.S.

Holding the number one timeslot position in Singapore for Seasons 1 and 2 while maintaining its position within the top five series in Malaysia and Philippines, VIKINGS Season 3 promises even more excitement and surprising twists.

Created and written by Michael Hirst, the new 10-episode season centers around Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) as King and his band of Norsemen in the invasion of Paris. The gripping family saga of Ragnar, Rollo (Clive Standen), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) continues as alliances are questioned, faith is catechized and relationships are strained. VIKINGS tells the extraordinary tales of the lives and epic adventures of these warriors and portrays life in the Dark Ages, a world ruled by raiders and explorers, through the eyes of Viking society.

Onboard for the first time as an official digital partner, Spiral Media will offer exclusive Vikings content on IGN.com for users in Southeast Asia. Spiral Media holds the licenses for international brands with millions of viewers in the region such as IGN, Twitch, PCMag and AskMen in Southeast Asia.

Fans of VIKINGS can catch up on previous episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 currently airing every Friday at 9pm (SIN/HK) on HISTORY™ (StarHub TV Ch. 401).

