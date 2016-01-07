HISPANICIZE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH NBCUNIVERSAL TELEMUNDO ENTERPRISES, COMCAST, MSNBC AND NBC NEWS FOR 2016 HISPANICIZE EVENT

MIAMI & NEW YORK - January 6, 2016 – Hispanicize, the largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers, announced it signed NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Comcast, MSNBC and NBC News as Presenting Media Partners for the upcoming 7th annual U.S. Hispanic influencers event to take place in Miami, April 4-8, 2016.

“We’re very honored to have the full strength of the NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Comcast, MSNBC and NBC News families partner with us to highlight the stories, issues and influencers that Hispanicize will showcase in 2016,” said Manny Ruiz, founder of Hispanicize. “The scope and scale of this partnership is unprecedented in our history and underscores why Hispanicize is more poised than ever to be the place where major newsmakers will gather and where significant decisions and announcements impacting U.S. Latinos will take place.”

As part of the media partnership, leading journalists, executives and personalities from the networks will participate in important sessions and programs of Hispanicize 2016, including the 2nd annual Tecla Awards, the Presidential Townhall and the 3rd annual Positive Impact Awards.

“As the Spanish language broadcast network with the largest social footprint in America, we are proud to be partnering with Hispanicize to leverage such a significant gathering of influencers,” said Borja Perez, Senior Vice President of Digital and Social Media, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “By being Presenting Media Partners, we look forward to working with the Hispanicize team to make this event bigger than ever.”

"We are thrilled to join this impressive event,” said Yvette Miley, Senior Vice President of MSNBC. “Hispanicize is seven years strong, and this new partnership gives us a great opportunity to exchange ideas with some of the best in the industry."

Select programs from the NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises platforms will produce television and Digi-social content from Hispanicize, and exclusively interview high-profile event speakers and attendees, cover emerging topics, trends and multiple events taking place throughout the 5-day event.

(See the Hispanicize 2015 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVG9vBmpJJc)

Hispanicize 2016 is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees from the fields of social media, journalism, marketing, music, film and entrepreneurship. Key elements on this year's agenda include:

The Tecla Awards: The 2nd annual so-called “Oscars” of multicultural digital influencers in social media, entertainment and marketing, includes additional categories, a major celebrity-filled red carpet, top musical performances, event live streaming and much more.

DiMe Summit: Curated by the digital content creators network DiMe Media, the first day of Hispanicize 2016 kicks off with an all-day, intimate, uplifting, creative and educational retreat that is tailor-made for digital content creators.

National Association of Hispanic Journalists Convention for Spanish-speaking Journalists: Capitalizing on the success of its three-year partnership with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), the Hispanicize event is partnering with the NAHJ to host the first annual NAHJ convention for Spanish-speaking journalists WITHIN Hispanicize. In addition to a weeklong track of sessions devoted to Spanish-speaking journalists, the 2016 Hispanic Journalist Showcase will also host English-language sessions on media entrepreneurship and social media in the newsroom. Prominent Hispanic journalists will also participate in numerous sessions outside the journalism track.

2016 Election Townhall: Hispanicize has always been apolitical and fiercely independent but given the high stakes of the 2016 election organizers are making a concerted effort to provide all sides of the political spectrum together for a rare opportunity to address the nation’s largest gathering of Latino cultural influencers.

Hispanicize Music Festival. In 2015, Hispanicize featured top musical performances by Chino y Nacho, Luis Fonsi and Gente de Zona, among others. In 2016 the Hispanicize Music Festival will up the ante as it continues to expand the event’s musical footprint with its biggest music activations yet.

Positive Impact Awards: Presented by Prudential Financial, the three-year old national search and red carpet gala event recognizes Latinos and Latinas who contribute selflessly for the betterment of their communities.

Renowned Speakers, Sessions and Larger Stages: Hispanicize attendees have spoken and as a result of feedback they provided organizers Hispanicize 2016 will feature more keynotes and out of the box talks and sessions with top Latino – AND non-Latino – speakers. Continuous use of the hotel’s main ballroom will also permit organizers to create some of the biggest surprises event attendees have ever seen.

New Mainstream Marketing Showcase: Conducted in partnership with Geoscape and formerly known as the Hispanic Market Industry Showcase, the New Mainstream Marketing Showcase will feature numerous sessions and industry town halls for brands and marketing agency professionals to present their latest thought leadership, case studies and research.

Latinovator Awards: The 12 noon hour of each of day of Hispanicize will once again feature the Latinovator Award program that in the past has recognized Rita Moreno, Don Francisco and Maria Elena Salinas, among many others for their lifetime or inspiring achievements.

Hispanicize Film Festival: For the fifth consecutive year Hispanicize will host short and feature film screenings spotlighting some of 2016’s most important films produce, starring or being produced for or by Latino filmmakers.

About Hispanicize

Now in its seventh year, Hispanicize 2016 Week (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) (#Hispanicize16) is the iconic, largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship. Hispanicize 2016 is expected to gather more than 3,000 of the nation’s most influential Latino professionals from the industries of digital content creation, journalism, music, marketing, film and business over five days. The event will take place in downtown Miami’s InterContinental hotel, April 4-8, 2016.

The Hispanicize event is a launch pad for creative endeavors, new products, technologies, marketing campaigns, films, books and more targeting Latinos in the U.S. and/or Puerto Rico.

The Hispanicize event can be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Hispanicize, Instagram (@HispanicizeEvent), Twitter and Periscope (@Hispanicize).

Hispanicize is part of the group of companies that include the leading Latino digital influencer network, DiMe Media and the Hispanic PR Blog.

