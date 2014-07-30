Heuvelman Uses Riedel Gear to Create Integrated A/V, Data, and Intercom Solution for Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014

Enabling Transport of All Signals Over One Cable, Riedel Equipment Significantly Reduced Complexity of Complete Media, Data, and Communications Infrastructure

SOEST, Netherlands -- July 29, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the Netherlands' Heuvelman Sound & Vision B.V. used Riedel equipment to provide an interconnected digital TETRA system and intercom system for the Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014, which concluded June 15 in The Hague. Throughout the field hockey tournament, the Riedel installation supported HD video transport for two LED screens in Kyocera Stadium, audio and video for displays across the press village, and flexible data and intercom communications across the event.

"Riedel gear was a perfect fit for this project because it alone would allow us to connect a digital TETRA system to an intercom system," said Arjen Buijs, sales manager at Heuvelman Sound & Vision B.V. "The versatility and reliability of Riedel systems are always a compelling reason to use the gear, and they provided seamless interoperability and smooth performance throughout this tournament."

The Rabobank Hockey World Cup 2014, consisting of 76 matches, represented both the men's and women's World Cup tournaments, and as many as six matches took place each day. To support the event, Heuvelman deployed Riedel's MediorNet real-time network along with an Artist intercom system, using the compact Juggler digital trunked radio network solution to enable connection of 220 Motorola TETRA radios to the Artist system over MediorNet.

The high degree of interoperability among Riedel solutions allowed all signals to be carried over a single cable. This benefit significantly reduced the volume and complexity of cabling required for all A/V, data, and communications signals, in turn making it easier to establish cable runs including the lengthy connection from the control room to the stadium.

As a whole, the installation included five MediorNet frames, distributed across both the main Kyocera Stadium and the temporary GreenFields Stadium, as well as the Artist digital matrix intercom system for wired communications. The wireless Motorola radios were tied into this system via Riedel's Juggler. Riedel provided on-site support throughout installation and testing, as well as remote support throughout the event.

"We are proud that Riedel gear is repeatedly selected for the world's top sports events," said David Bouma, sales manager, Riedel Benelux. "The Rabobank Hockey World Cup was one of the biggest sporting events in the history of The Hague, and Riedel equipment played a key role in supporting successful production and contributing to fans' enjoyment of a premier field hockey event."

Further information about Heuvelman Sound & Vision B.V. is available at www.heuvelman.nl.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-EquipmentRackatHockeyWorldCup.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-KyoceraStadium.jpg