Herzog, DeWolfe, Zalaznick Among Industry Leaders & Creative Influencers Announced as Keynote Speakers for PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015

Los Angeles (April 16, 2015) – Seeking to help professionals reach increasingly sophisticated and elusive audiences in the Digital Age, PromaxBDA, the leading global association for entertainment promotion, marketing and design professionals, has announced seven of its keynote speakers, a vibrant group of industry leaders and creative influencers who will bring their expertise to PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015, taking place at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles from June 9-11.

Among this year’s diverse group of speakers are Doug Herzog (president of Viacom Music & Entertainment Group), Tig Notaro (Grammy Award-nominated comedian and star of upcoming HBO Special), Chip Kidd (author, editor and graphic designer), Scott Thomas (designer and founder of Simple.Honest.Work), Chris DeWolfe (CEO of SGN and former co-founder/CEO of MySpace), Lauren Zalaznick (veteran cable television executive and founder/curator of The LZ Sunday Paper) and Frans Johansson (author, The Medici Effect and The Click Moment).

PromaxBDA: The Conference is where the world’s most innovative creatives, marketers, strategists, designers and thought leaders gather to share their professional insights and business secrets, discover cutting-edge marketing techniques, and network with colleagues from around the world.

Hundreds of executives representing leading global media brands and creative agencies, such as Warner Bros., Fox Broadcasting, Hulu, Viacom, TV Guide Magazine and Univision, will gather in L.A. for sessions on the evolving fields of marketing, branding, and design.

“We are excited to welcome a diverse group of keynote speakers to address our equally diverse membership at this year’s PromaxBDA: The Conference,” said PromaxBDA President and CEO Steve Kazanjian. “With our business changing so rapidly, we are committed to delivering up-to-the-minute strategies and innovation to our membership. The Conference brings a tremendous shared energy and passion together for three days of inspiration and gives our members everything they need to create what’s next.”

The Conference will close on June 11 with the 2015 PromaxBDA Promotion, Marketing, and Design Awards Show, hosted by stand-up comic, actor, and writer Chris D’Elia. In culminating the annual confab, the Awards Show celebrates the year’s best in promotion, marketing, and design.

Link to complete program: https://www.promaxbda.org/events/current-events/promaxbda-the-conference-2015-landing

About PromaxBDA PromaxBDA is a member association representing more than 10,000 companies and individuals from major media organizations, marketing agencies, research companies, strategic and creative vendors and technology providers around the globe. The goal of PromaxBDA Association is to lead the global community of those passionately engaged in the marketing of television and video content on all platforms, inspiring creativity, driving innovation and honoring excellence. With companies and individuals drawn from more than 70 countries, PromaxBDA is a truly international organization uniting the individuals who will pioneer tomorrow’s electronic and broadcast media. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org.

About PromaxBDA: The Conference 2015 The annual conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the brightest of luminaries in the industry. There is no other place for this level of collective thought – at the intersection where creative and strategy, promotion and production, technology and design meet. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.promaxbda.org/events/current-events/promaxbda-the-conference-2015-landing.

For further information, questions and accreditation please contact:

Ron Hofmann / Ashley Patterson

B|W|R Public Relations

P: (310) 248-6133 / (310) 248-6126

E: ron.hofmann@bwr-pr.com / ashley.patterson@bwr-pr.com