HEROES & ICONS TV NETWORK PRESENTS ALL FIVE ORIGINAL STAR TREK TV SERIES TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

(06/28/16 – Chicago, IL) – Heroes & Icons TV Network (H&I) will boldly go where no network has gone before, as it proudly presents All Star Trek. This historic television programming first will feature all five of the original live action Star Trek TV franchises airing together, six days a week. Beginning Stardate Sunday, July 24, 2016, at 8:00pm ET, viewers will see Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise. H&I will broadcast all five series, beginning with the first episode of each one, all on one network, for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Fifty years ago this fall, the original Star Trek series debuted on television, transporting viewers to a creative universe that grew to include five successful television shows, and many movies. Now the H&I Network is providing fans and viewers of all generations the unique opportunity to enjoy the complete package of All Star Trek series together on one broadcast network. Presented as a continuous 5 hour block on Sunday nights, and as 5 hours each weeknight Monday through Friday , H&I’s All Star Trek begins with the very first episode of each iconic series and will present them all in sequence. Viewers can watch the All Star Trek trailer and find out where to watch each night of All Star Trek programming on the H&I AllStarTrek.com website.

“If there is one television franchise that fits the Heroes & Icons brand best, it is the five legendary Star Trek series that will be airing together for the first time in our All Star Trek programming block,” said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “The captains and crews of each series define the term heroic and, over time, each one of them has become truly iconic.”

Perhaps no television franchise so imaginatively and thoughtfully presented heroic characters and brought them vividly to life in iconic stories as the Star Trek series have. The inspired vision of creator Gene Roddenberry gave birth to a universe of Star Trek television and film entertainment that continues to leave an indelible impression on people of all ages.

With the new All Star Trek programming schedule, H&I will beam up each Star Trek series six nights a week, giving fans of the iconic shows a new television destination to enjoy each one. The adventures begin on Sunday evenings from 8:00 pm ET to 1:00 am ET as the H&I All Star Trek block launches fans

into the heroic expeditions of the Star Trek captains and their crews. The galactic excitement continues with All Star Trek episodes airing each weeknight, starting with Star Trek: The Original Series at 6:00 pm ET; Star Trek: The Next Generation at 7:00 pm ET; Star Trek: Deep Space Nine at 11:00 pm ET; Star Trek: Voyager at 12:00 am ET and Star Trek: Enterprise at 1:00 am ET.

All Star Trek joins the impressive H&I Network programming lineup of heroic TV characters and iconic TV series including Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, NYPD Blue, Hill Street Blues, Hunter, Renegade, Kung Fu, 21 Jump Street, The Commish and more. Debuting as a national broadcast network in September, 2014, H&I is currently available in 57% of the country. Complete local market tune-in information, air times and network schedules can be found at heroesandiconstv.com.

About Weigel Broadcasting Co.:

Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago based business, family owned since 1965. Weigel and its affiliated companies own and operate network and independent television stations in Chicago, Milwaukee and South Bend, Indiana. In addition, Weigel is the leader in the multicast television network space with “MeTV”, Memorable Entertainment Television being the number one rated and distributed network in the space, as well as the “Movies!” Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, “H&I” Heroes & Icons, plus the new “DECADES” Network in partnership with the CBS Television Station Group.