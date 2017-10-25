HERE BE DRAGONS Bolsters Award-Winning Team With New Hires

HERE BE DRAGONS, a specialized experience studio comprised of the world’s leading creative innovators in virtual and augmented reality, added three members to their award-winning team: Kamila Prokop and David Richards join as executive producers, with Ali Kazemi joining as general counsel, business affairs and legal.

As an Executive Producer, Kamila Prokop will oversee branded entertainment for HERE BE DRAGONS, while also growing the company’s talent roster. Previously, Prokop co-founded Maven Label, a talent agency that represents directors, editors, animators, VFX artists, and musicians specializing in commercials and branded content. While at Maven Label, Prokop worked with talent such as The Russo Brothers, Kahlil Joseph, Dougal Wilson, and others. Prokop was part of the team that won the Cannes Lion Grand Prix for Dove “Real Beauty Sketches.” Maven Label also worked with Working Not Working, a global network of talent with the goal of changing the way creatives and companies connect and collaborate. Prokop is currently president of the board for English in Mind, a non-profit adult school based in Haiti.

“We are proud to further expand our team with talented trailblazers who play meaningful roles in shaping the future of medium-agnostic storytelling,” said Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder and CEO of HERE BE DRAGONS. “We’re always searching for industry leaders to add to the DRAGONS team, and David, Kamila, and Ali are some of the best practitioners in their field. With the addition of these new team members, we’re looking forward to creating more of the award-winning content we are known for.”

In his role as Executive Producer, David Richards will work across the many mediums that HERE BE DRAGONS currently encompasses. Before joining the team at DRAGONS, Richards worked as an executive producer developing client and brand partnerships with companies such as Nike, Apple, GEICO, Walmart, and more. Richards also received recognition from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the D&AD, Global Association for Creative Advertising and Design Awards, along with nominations from both the Emmy and Webby Awards for “The Power Inside,” a web series from Intel and Toshiba.

As HERE BE DRAGONS General Counsel, Kazemi will advise the leadership team on a broad range of legal and business matters, and manage the company’s core legal functions, including content and technology licensing, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. Prior to his current role, Kazemi was general counsel at Squarespace and associate general counsel at Tumblr. Earlier in his career, Kazemi was a federal prosecutor in the National Security and Cybercrime Unit for the Eastern District of New York, where he served as district’s computer hacking and intellectual property coordinator.