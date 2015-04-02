The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation Receives Three Nominations for 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards

(DEARBORN, MI – April 1, 2015) – The Henry Ford announced today that in partnership with Litton Entertainment, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, has been honored by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) with three nominations for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy ® Awards. The national television series, which airs as part of CBS Television Network’s CBS Dream Team: It’s Epic! Saturday morning lineup, received nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Special Class Series, Outstanding Writing Special Class and Outstanding Single Camera Editing.

“The Henry Ford is extremely proud to be recognized by the industry’s leading authorities on quality programming,” said Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford. “I would like to congratulate the talented and dedicated staff, our partners at Litton Entertainment and the team of professionals who have worked so hard to create The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation and make it into the outstanding program that it is.”

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation hosted by CBS News correspondent Mo Rocca, made its national television debut in the fall of 2014. The intent of the show is to stimulate curiosity and inspire audiences with entertaining and educational stories about yesterday and today’s visionaries, highlighting the turning points that changed the course of history, and the innovation, and inventions that changed the world. The weekly half-hour program presents stories related to the process of innovation and each episode features a segment about The Henry Ford.



The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy ® Awards air Sunday April 26 on Pop at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT. For more information on The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, visit www.thehenryford.org/innovationnation.



About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized cultural destination that brings the past forward by immersing visitors in the stories of ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled collection of artifacts from 300 years of American history, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. More than 1.6 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, The Ford Rouge Factory Tour, The Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford IMAX Theatre. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates 485 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.

About Litton Entertainment

Litton Entertainment is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry creating and distributing quality programming for over twenty years. Litton's Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, is the first program block of its kind airing Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton's Weekend Adventure features all original E/I series including Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, Emmy® winning Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Emmy® winning Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, Emmy® nominated Sea Rescue and Emmy® nominated The Wildlife Docs. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!, including Emmy® nominated Lucky Dog, Emmy®, Emmy® nominated The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, All in With Laila Ali, and Emmy® nominated Game Changers with Kevin Frazier. Litton recently announced the new block of programming for The CW, One Magnificent Morning. The new block launched October 4, 2014. Litton’s news division, Litton News Source, distributes Consumer Reports TV and TheConsumer Alert News Network. For more information about Litton Entertainment, visit www.litton.tv.