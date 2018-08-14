ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC. SPOOKS THE COMPETITION AND SECURES EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO THE NEW REALITY SERIES“HELP! MY HOUSE IS HAUNTED!”

PALISADES PARK, NEW JERSEY – August 14, 2018 – Having recently premiered Friday the 13of July in the UK airing on UKTV’s Really, AlfredHaber, President of Alfred Haber Television,Inc. (AHTI), announced today that the company has secured the exclusive worldwide rights (excluding the UK) to Executive ProducerZak Bagans’ newest series Help! My House is Haunted! (12 x 60’), a spine-tingling reality program that helps families reclaim their homes from unwelcome spirits. Bagans is the creator, executive producer, and host of Travel Channel’s hit US series Ghost Adventures, now in its 14th season.This brand new paranormal series is produced byMY Entertainment and back2back Productions and will be offered at MIPCOM by AHTI.

Help! My House is Haunted!brings together three of the world’s leading paranormal investigators: British ghost hunter and paranormal consultant Barri Ghai; Parisian investigator Sandy Lakdar; and American medium and paranormal expert Chris Fleming. All three are internationally renowned in their respective fields and bring an exciting and diverse mixture of paranormal knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and investigative techniques to the series.

This unforgettable hour of programminggoes beyond the ghostly activities famously found at historical monuments and tourist attractions and focuses instead on everyday people who have encountered supernatural phenomena in their homes and believe them to be haunted. Families present a case file to the experts who then research historical evidence. With years of experience, this expert team of investigators stop at nothing to help families reclaim their homes.

“Help! My House is Haunted!is without a doubt one of the most gripping series to come along in many years. The world is fearful, yet fascinated, with ghosts and this paranormal series takes it to a new level as ghosts appear not in random buildings but in actual homes where all people want is to truly feel safe,” commented Haber. “Couple this with the phenomenal track record of Zak Bagans, as well as the teams from MY Entertainment and back2back, and you have a definite recipe for success.

