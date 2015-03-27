HBO Europe Chooses General Dynamics Mediaware to Power Promo Insertion for Eastern Europe

General Dynamics Mediaware has announced that their InStream MPEG splicing and transport stream server solution has been deployed by HBO Europe in the Adria region, covering Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Bulgaria. The system is being used to manage 5 incoming shared broadcast streams generating a total of 20 individualized channels inserted for each of the countries with localized promotional material, accompanied with language appropriate audio, subtitles and teletext, capable of supporting additional channels as required.

The Adria territories are served from the same video feed and the new solution removes the need to use ‘burnt-in’ English text elements while providing high quality, localized programming to Adria viewers. The frame accurate splicing achieved by InStream Splice will guarantee a high quality look and feel for HBO Europe promotional elements.

InStream Splice is a scalable TV channel ad insertion and play-out server that improves end-to-end quality by leveraging the efficiencies of MPEG for ASI and IP networks. A multi-channel software solution, InStream is a splicer that combines the discreet functions of video switcher, video server, logo inserter and character generator in a non-proprietary form factor. All functions operate frame accurately on MPEG-2, H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC, in operational modes that are familiar to broadcasters.

“Broadcasters like HBO Europe are very discerning in their choice of media infrastructure and we were able to quickly deliver a fully tested, off the shelf solution that satisfies a complex set of regional promo insertion requirements,” announces Garrick Simeon, managing director of General Dynamics Mediaware.

“This deployment with HBO Europe furthers our goal to assist broadcasters and premium channel providers with building highly profitable and sustainable businesses via the adoption of an all IP digital TV environment.”

With an expanded portfolio of features including HEVC ready insertion, automation, time delay and logo insertion, InStream offers a unified, scalable platform that leverages General Dynamics Mediaware’s strengths in compressed technology and efficient processing.

General Dynamics Mediaware is a leading global provider of digital video technology. With products that enable alternate media workflows and provide lower total cost of ownership across multiple platforms for satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IP television, General Dynamics Mediaware makes it easy for broadcast and media distribution facilities to make the move from baseband to an all-IP workflow with confidence.

Join us at NAB Show 2015 at Booth SU#6505 to see a demonstration of InStream Splice or visit www.mediaware.com.au for more information about the benefits of standards-compliant compressed video and audio processing in an all-digital network.

# # #