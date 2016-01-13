Harris Morris Named Chairman of Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital™, the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for sports, media and entertainment companies, has appointed Harris Morris to be the Chairman of the Board.

Harris has served as Wazee Digital’s CEO since July, 2014. Under his leadership, Wazee Digital has repositioned itself for growth with the launch of its distribution platform, Wazee Digital Core, as a stand-alone product; rebranded from T3Media to Wazee Digital in August 2015; and refocused the licensing line of business to grow new revenue through sub-distribution partnerships. He has also rebuilt his senior management team with the appointment of Mark Pougnet to the joint role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer, Greg Loose as senior vice president of product and engineering, and Dave Polyard to the role of senior vice president of global sales. He has overseen the expansion of Wazee Digital’s work with sports content owners signing multi-year content management, metadata and distribution service agreements with the USTA and the National Rugby League in Australia.

Prior to joining Wazee Digital, Harris held several senior-leadership positions in the Broadcast Communications Division of the Harris Corporation, including three years as the President and then CEO of the $500+ million provider of technology solutions to create and manage video content and advertising for TV, out-of-home, and government markets. Prior to that, he was Chief Strategy Officer of Thomson Learning (now Cengage Learning), a leading educational content, learning and services company where he was instrumental in expanding it’s software, custom, and digital solutions businesses. He began his career and became a partner at Bain and Company, where he provided strategic counsel and deal support to senior executives in the media, technology and telecomm sectors. Harris holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from the University of Virginia.

Wazee Digital is part of the Shamrock Capital Investors portfolio. Andrew Howard, Partner at Shamrock Capital Advisors, said: “Harris has taken Wazee Digital to the next level of growth since he took over management of the business just over a year ago. I am confident that under his guidance as Chairman and CEO, the company will continue to thrive and grow as the market for content management and distribution continues to expand.”

Harris Morris, Chairman and CEO of Wazee Digital, said: “Wazee Digital has some phenomenal talent which is helping our clients take advantage of the business opportunities opened up with the dramatic shift of consumers accessing content on multiple platforms. The next year will see Wazee Digital continue to evolve and change with the industry as we bring more products and services to the market. I am thrilled to lead this dynamic and exciting organization.”

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital is the leader in content management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies.

We provide one of the world’s largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital.

About Shamrock Capital Advisors

Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with approximately $1.3 billion of regulatory assets under management and invests exclusively in the global media, entertainment and communications industries, and other adjacent sectors. Shamrock partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. Shamrock’s current investments include Consilio, FanDuel, Giant Creative/Strategy, Isolation Network, Mobilitie, Questex, Recorded Books, Screenvision and Wazee Digital. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.

