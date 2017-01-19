Harmonic's New ProStream X Stream Processor Combines Breakthrough Encryption and Gateway Capabilities to Streamline Video Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 19, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced ProStream(R) X, the industry's first stream processing family to support DVB CSA3 encryption and 10-Gbps processing. The ProStream X solution is a high-performance, software-based platform featuring a variety of advanced IP video gateway and processing capabilities, including multiplexing, scrambling, splicing and blackout switching. ProStream X software integrates with all major CAS vendors and is certified for DVB CSA3 scrambling by Irdeto and Cisco, making it the most secure stream processing solution for distribution of 4K and Ultra HD (UHD) broadcast and multiscreen services.

"ProStream X is the first stream processor on the market to support 128-bit DVB-CSA3 encryption, and with high-throughput 10-Gbps processing and high-density multiplexing, this solution enables video content and service providers to meet consumer demand for more channels of premium video content," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic. "Featuring a software-centric design and the flexibility to support a wide range of stream processing applications, the ProStream X stream processing family will simplify video delivery operations, increasing revenue opportunities and lowering costs for our customers."

The ProStream X stream processing family provides operators in the cable, satellite, IPTV, DTH and OTT markets with a complete "out of the box" experience at a low TCO. The software-based solution is available in two form factors: the ProStream XVM virtualized stream processor is sold as software only for virtualized environments, and the ProStream X solution is sold as an Intel(R) appliance pre-integrated with ProStream software.

With its 10-GbE throughput, the ProStream X processor also serves as a high-capacity IP video gateway. Beyond the ability to output up to 2,000 services, the ProStream X solution's gateway capabilities include socket address flipping and ASI-to-IP conversion. As a versatile stream processor and video gateway, ProStream X reduces OPEX and CAPEX by reducing the number of boxes in each headend, lowering power consumption for each service and minimizing cabling and wiring. The multi-format, multi-codec platform supports SD, HD, UHD, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and HEVC, providing operators with a highly versatile solution.

The ProStream X family will be available in Q1 2017. ProStream X is targeted for workflows that feature Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor. ProStream XVM is fully compliant with Harmonic's Electra XVM virtualized media processor, providing customers with a complete virtualized statistical multiplexing solution.

