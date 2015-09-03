Harmonic's DiviTrackIP(TM) Honored With Emmy(R) Award for Innovation in Closed-Loop IP Statistical Multiplexing Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 3, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it has won the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' (NATAS) 67th Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award for its contribution toward the development of closed-loop statistical multiplexing of geographically distributed encoders. By allowing high-quality, manageable aggregation of geographically diverse signals to be coordinated into a single statistical multiplex, Harmonic's DiviTrackIP(TM) technology dramatically increases bandwidth efficiency, flexibility, and cost savings for video content and service providers while enabling them to maintain high video quality. Since being developed by Harmonic in 2005, DiviTrackIP has been deployed by pay-TV operators and broadcasters globally.

"Receiving an Emmy Award is one of the highest technological achievements in our industry, and Harmonic is extremely honored be recognized," said Patrick Harshman, CEO and president, Harmonic. "As the pioneer in closed-loop statistical multiplexing technology for encoders, Harmonic has played a vital role in helping operators complete the migration to IP and free up significant bandwidth, enabling them to introduce additional services, comply with government regulations, and provide a superior quality television experience to viewers at a low total cost of ownership."

Harmonic's Emmy-winning closed-loop statistical multiplexing technology, DiviTrackIP, is featured in the company's market-leading Electra(TM) encoders and ProStream(R) stream processing platforms for multiplexing and scrambling.

Harmonic will accept the award at the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards banquet on Jan. 8, 2016, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

