Harmonic Video SaaS Powers Telkomsel’s New Mobile OTT Service

Leveraging the Public Cloud, Harmonic’s VOS360 Video SaaS Enables Unprecedented Time-to-Market

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 13, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Telkomsel, Indonesia’s most popular mobile network operator, is powering its new MAXstream OTT service using Harmonic’s VOS360 Video SaaS. Harmonic’s VOS360 solution provides exceptional scalability and flexibility for the operator, enabling the delivery of high-quality streaming content, including live sports events, to a rapidly growing subscriber base. During the 2018 premiere soccer tournament in Russia recently, VOS360 Video SaaS enabled Telkomsel to successfully serve 550,000 concurrent viewers and achieve excellent QoE.

“In the OTT environment, scalability is critical,” said Crispin P. Tristram, head of digital lifestyle at Telkomsel. “VOS360 Video SaaS brings agility to our operations, making it possible to launch new channels in a matter of hours. Channel expansion is ongoing at Telkomsel, and we know that Harmonic’s solution will continue to play a key role in helping us meet the growing demand for more video on every screen. Moreover, we now have live matches from the world’s top leagues; we’re hoping to continue with the success we achieved at the soccer tournament in Russia.”

VOS360 Video SaaS is based on a pay-as-you-grow business model featuring built-in scalability and elasticity on public cloud infrastructure, making it easy for Telkomsel to add linear and VOD content to its MAXstream offering. Telkomsel is using Harmonic’s EyeQ™ content-aware encoding technology with VOS360 Video SaaS to increase bandwidth efficiency while maintaining exceptional QoE during peaks in viewership. Harmonic’s VOS360 Video SaaS is integrated with technology from Accedo, enabling Telkomsel to deliver live streams on iOS and Android apps.

“SaaS is the ideal business model for deploying OTT services. Nothing can beat its simplicity, flexibility and rapid-time-to-market approach,” said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. “We look forward to supporting Telkomsel as it adds more linear channels and extends its offering with SVOD and time-based VOD services. Being able to support the operator’s increase in both subscribers and services is testament to the scalability that our VOS360 Video SaaS provides.”

Harmonic will showcase its award-winning Video SaaS solution at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam at stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

