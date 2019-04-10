Harmonic Video SaaS for Live Sports Streaming Gets INDYCAR Across the Finish Line Fast

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 7, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that INDYCAR, the sanctioning body of the NTT IndyCar Series, the preeminent open-wheel series in North America, is using its VOS®360 SaaS for live sports streaming. Featuring a competitive, pay-per-use business model and flexible cloud-native media processing that covers the entire workflow — from ingest to playout, transcoding, packaging and origin server capabilities — Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS enables INDYCAR to speedily deliver live coverage of auto races, cost-effectively and with exceptional video quality.

"It took less than five weeks to design, set up, test and deploy VOS360 SaaS for live streaming of NTT IndyCar Series races, which is incredibly fast compared with the industry norm for OTT deployments," said Brad Lee, director of business solutions at Hulman & Company, the parent company of INDYCAR. "Using VOS360 media processing as a service, we can deliver exceptional video quality to any screen, which is a must for live sports events."

With VOS360 SaaS, INDYCAR can scale the delivery of its OTT services based on actual needs – growing from a few terabytes per day up to petabytes when an NTT IndyCar Series race is on. The elastic usage-based pricing model of Harmonic's Video SaaS solution guarantees there are no hidden costs, while the solution's flexibility ensures that INDYCAR can launch new channels and services quickly without requiring a large upfront investment in equipment necessary for traditional hardware-based workflows.

"Our VOS360 SaaS enables INDYCAR to be more agile and simplify its operations, all the while making viewers feel like they're part of the live action by delivering high-quality in-car video and pit-crew audio during auto races," said Eric Louvet, senior vice president, global sales and video services at Harmonic. "Harmonic provided INDYCAR with a high level of support, along with minimal operational overhead in terms of not having to invest in a physical infrastructure or ongoing maintenance costs. Those factors made this deployment quick and simple, while reducing media processing costs going forward."

