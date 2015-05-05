Harmonic Video Infrastructure Powers End-to-End Operations for India's New Janam TV

Robust yet Cost-Effective Harmonic Solution Enables Flexible and Reliable Contribution, Ingest, Production and Playout Workflow

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 5, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it has provided Janam TV with an end-to-end solution for its new news and entertainment channel in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of India's Kerala state. Supporting operations from contribution and ingest through production and playout, the Harmonic infrastructure enables Janam TV to realize a streamlined workflow built on best-of-breed solutions that deliver uncompromising quality and reliability, and the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO), with expert local support from systems integrator and Harmonic distributor RGB Broadcasting.

"We looked very closely at a number of options for all areas of our workflow, and in the end Harmonic proved best able to offer a complete and cost-effective ingest, production and playout solution with the high level of functionality and reliability we required," said P. Viswaroopan, managing director at Janam TV. "Working with the Harmonic infrastructure and taking advantage of RGB Broadcasting's expertise, we are positioned to build a smart, efficient workflow for quality TV broadcasts."

Janam TV serves as a regional channel that caters to Kerala, and its programming includes a diverse mix of educational, news and entertainment content. The broadcaster relies on the Harmonic Spectrum MediaCenter(TM) media server with integrated storage for ingest of content, including a number of bureau feeds acquired using the Harmonic Ellipse(R) 3100 contribution encoder and ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), stream processor and transcoder. While the modular MediaCenter server provides flexible, reliable file-system and communication management at a compelling price point, the Ellipse and ProView systems serve as scalable, high-density and bandwidth-efficient video contribution solutions that ensure high video quality.

In production, the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system makes content readily available to editors working with both Apple's Final Cut Pro(R) and Adobe editing software. Finished content is played out via the MediaCenter server and storage system under the control of Pebble Beach automation. The complete solution simplified the process of taking Janam TV programming to air and makes it easy for the broadcaster to scale up and launch additional channels in the future.

"The Harmonic product portfolio offers products addressing key areas of broadcast operations, and when leveraged together, they afford users uniquely scalable and robust solutions with uncompromising quality and stability," said Dan Taylor, general manager, India, at Harmonic. "The solution being deployed by Janam TV offers all these benefits, as well as exceptional ongoing support from RGB Broadcasting, an experienced Harmonic partner in the region."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

