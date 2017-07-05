Harmonic Ups the Innovation Factor at Cable Tech Show 2017 With Software Transformations in OTT, Cloud and UHD

In the midst of a major industry transformation, cable operators in the APAC region are looking for flexible and agile solutions to address the growing consumer demand for video content on every screen and higher-resolution channels. At the Cable Tech Show 2017 in Japan, Harmonic will demonstrate how its software-based solutions are driving new deployments of broadcast and OTT video with pristine quality, up to UHD-HDR, at low bitrates. Harmonic's software-centric approach to video delivery sets the benchmark for flexibility and agility, making it a breeze for operators to adopt new formats and codecs, such as UHD-HDR and HEVC.



Demonstrations will include:



Award-winning media processing in the cloud

With competition fierce in the pay-TV industry, today's cable operators need to launch new services and features faster than ever. Harmonic's award-winning, cloud-native VOS(TM) Cloud media processing application and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution are one of the quickest ways to deploy broadcast and OTT services, decreasing the launch time from weeks and months to a matter of hours. An end-to-end cloud-native workflow will be shown with demonstrations of playout, live transcoding, time-shift TV, VOD and cloud DVR applications.



QoE reaches a new level for OTT

To stay competitive, cable operators must deliver an exceptional quality of experience (QoE) for OTT offerings. Harmonic's new EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution reduces bandwidth up to 50 percent while maintaining superior video quality, making it a game-changer for the industry to reduce OPEX spending on CDN delivery. Featuring one-of-a-kind analytics technology, the EyeQ solution ensures an improved QoE for OTT services compared with traditional CBR approaches.



Crystal-clear UHD-HDR

Delivering UHD-HDR content has never been easier thanks to Harmonic's end-to-end solution for live and on-demand applications. Harmonic is one of the only video infrastructure providers with a complete playout and delivery workflow for UHD-HDR.



# # #



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Cable Tech Show 2017 Exhibitor Preview

July 20-21

Tokyo

Booth 16



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS-360-VOS-CLOUD.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS(TM) Cloud Media Processing Platform and Harmonic VOS 360 Professional Cloud Media Processing Service



Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-EyeQ.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic EyeQ(TM) Real-Time Video Compression Optimization Solution



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20Ups%20the%20Innova...