Harmonic Transforms OTT Multiscreen Delivery for Kartina TV

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 10, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Kartina TV, a German-based service provider serving Russian-speaking individuals around the globe, has deployed Harmonic's Electra(TM) XVM virtualized media processor for OTT multiscreen delivery. Utilizing the software-based media processing platform for real-time HEVC encoding, Kartina TV can deliver 150 SD and 30 HD channels to subscribers on a variety of devices using less bandwidth, with a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and industry-leading video quality. Powered by Harmonic's VOS(TM) virtualized media processing platform and architecture, which operates on common hardware platforms in IT data center environments, the Electra XVM media processor simplifies Kartina TV's infrastructure, increasing flexibility, scalability and operational efficiency.

"Currently, Kartina TV offers over 150 channels from countries located around the former Soviet Union, more than 2,000 on-demand movies and a large selection of HD channels. As we expand our OTT multiscreen offering, bandwidth efficiency, video quality and flexibility are key," said Dimitri Dietrich, CTO, Kartina TV. "When tested against a variety of other solutions on the market, Harmonic's Electra XVM virtualized media processor provided superior video quality, higher density and less power consumption. By offering a new approach to encoding, Harmonic enables us to distribute additional video content in a fraction of the time and cost by leveraging IT economics."

The Electra XVM media processor provides video content and service providers with unparalleled function integration, increased operational flexibility and unlimited scalability. Virtual machine instances of the Electra XVM processor can be turned up or down dynamically on demand and can leverage data center capacity according to the mix of tasks performed, from encoding to graphics, branding and playout. This high level of flexibility is provided to Kartina TV without compromising on video quality or functionality.

At the heart of the Electra XVM media processor is the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), a sophisticated software encoding core that supports multiple codecs (e.g., MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC), formats (e.g., SD, HD and UHD) and encoding schemes (e.g., CBR, VBR and ABR), that allows Kartina TV maximum bandwidth efficiency, flexibility and superior video quality. Using the Electra XVM virtualized media processor alongside an MPEG-DASH packaging system, Katrina TV has unlocked additional workflow efficiencies and cost savings while ensuring a high-quality streaming video experience for subscribers on any viewing device.

"Kartina TV's vision for OTT delivery is quite disruptive, comprising virtualized media processing, HEVC encoding and MPEG-DASH packaging. Ultimately, Harmonic was chosen for this project because we delivered an infrastructure solution that supports these next-generation technologies at a low TCO," said Michael Salomon, regional sales manager at Harmonic. "Leveraging our market-leading experience in video compression technologies, the Electra XVM solution enables Kartina TV to deliver excellent video content at the lowest possible bit rates. By offering a virtualized approach to media processing through our VOS architecture, Harmonic provides customers with business agility, scalability and significant CAPEX and OPEX savings through reduced cooling, fewer boxes, less wiring, maintenance and personnel requirements."

At ANGA COM, stand 10.1/S10, in Cologne, Harmonic will showcase a range of video delivery solutions designed to bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to service providers and operators. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

