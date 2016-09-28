Harmonic Transforms Cable Access Market With Industry's First Software-Based CCAP Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 27, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today introduced the CableOS(TM) system, the industry's first software-based CCAP solution. Fundamentally changing the economics of operating a cable access network, the game-changing CableOS solution enables the migration to gigabit capacity and resolves operators' space and power constraints in the headend and hub. The end-to-end solution provides unprecedented scalability, agility and cost savings, and enables fast deployment of new IP-based data, video and voice services. The CableOS solution will make its public debut this week during SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, booth 1948.

"Today's cable operators have a remarkable opportunity when it comes to rolling out next-generation gigabit broadband services," said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO at Harmonic. "The software-based CableOS solution provides the tools to take advantage of that opportunity, as well as gain the benefits associated with distributed access architecture. Leveraging the full extent of Harmonic expertise in developing software-based technologies, CableOS helps our customers simplify operations, generate new revenue streams and reduce TCO."

Featuring the industry's first software-based CMTS Core server and full-spectrum DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY systems, CableOS Core software runs on 1-RU COTS Intel(R) processor-based servers in a headend, hub or data center.

"As we continue to evolve our network and products to deliver leading-edge speed and performance to our customers, it's exciting to see the continuing wave of innovation being driven by our valued partners," said Tony Werner, president of technology and product for Comcast Cable. "Innovation in this space is particularly timely as our industry increasingly leverages software to deliver smart, simple and scalable infrastructure."

A single CableOS Core server offers a quantum leap forward in its ability to support tens of gigs of capacity and multiple service groups in fewer rack units when compared with traditional hardware CMTS implementations. With CableOS, operators can cut space and power by up to 75 percent in a centralized CCAP deployment, or by more than 90 percent in a Remote PHY deployment.

"Cable delivery infrastructure has traditionally been based on purpose-built silicon platforms," said Dan Rodriguez, general manager, Communication Infrastructure Division at Intel Corporation. "Scaling hardware-centric infrastructure to meet new services and IP demand growth leads to capacity, space and power challenges. The move to a software-based model that uses standard servers with Intel(R) processors offers cost and time-to-market advantages to cable operators by delivering more computing at the edge of the network to improve service agility and quality of experience."

Beyond streamlining the migration to the new DOCSIS 3.1 specification over existing cable access infrastructure, the CableOS solution offers breakthrough RF port density for centralized architectures, affording operators dramatic cost- savings over traditional cable access architectures.

"At SCTE, we believe that the trend toward network virtualization and moving cable access functionality onto software offers great benefits for cable operators," said Chris Bastian, SCTE chief technology officer. "The ability to have a much smaller footprint in the headend while maintaining reliability, security and service levels is an important step forward in the industry, and Harmonic is taking a lead role in this endeavor."

The CableOS software-based CCAP solution is currently in trials at multiple tier-1 cable MSOs in North America and Europe. The first commercial deployments are expected to commence in Q4 2016.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's CableOS solution and the anticipated timing of initial commercial deployments. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that initial commercial deployments may be delayed due to technical issues or changes in customer requirements and timing, as well as the possibility that the CableOS solution may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as benefits relating to scalability, space, power and other cost savings, and the deployment of new IP-based services.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

