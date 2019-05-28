Harmonic Transforms Broadband Service Delivery with Virtualized Cable Access and Video SaaS Solutions at ANGA COM 2019

With the steady global rise in consumption of high-quality video and data services, cable operators and video service providers need to unleash faster broadband speeds while reducing space, power and other cost constraints. At the same time, they need to launch high-quality, low-latency video streaming services quickly, up to UHD HDR. At ANGA COM 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate the power and benefits of its industry-leading virtualized cable access solution CableOS™ and VOS®360 video SaaS solutions, which are deployed by operators and media companies around the globe.

"The dynamic nature of software is breathing new life into cable access and video delivery workflows," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "With software-based and cloud-native solutions, operators and service providers can realize greater operational efficiency, increased agility and scalability. With our flexible, future-forward solutions, operators can deliver gigabit internet and OTT video much faster than ever before, which we are excited to showcase at ANGA COM."

At ANGA COM 2019, Harmonic will highlight:

Unprecedented Flexibility with Virtualized Cable Access Solution

Harmonic will showcase next-generation capabilities for its field-proven CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution, the industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system, designed to support both centralized and distributed architectures. Harmonic's CableOS offering brings market-leading broadband access speeds to consumers and enterprises, while simultaneously overcoming space, power and other legacy hardware technology constraints.

Bold New Performance Enhancements to be Unveiled for CableOS

At ANGA COM 2019, Harmonic will introduce bold new capabilities for CableOS™ that support an array of deployment architectures and significantly enhance power and space performance, leading to greater efficiencies for cable operators. Harmonic will also provide a sneak peek of a new low-latency feature for CableOS that drastically improves gamers' quality of experience.

Launch OTT Channels Faster Using Video SaaS

Hosted in the public cloud, VOS®360 SaaS unifies the entire media processing chain, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and simplify operations. By supporting a wide range of business models, VOS360 SaaS enables operators to create and deliver revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT streaming services.

Deliver Low-Latency, Live UHD HDR Video Streaming

Harmonic's groundbreaking end-to-end UHD HDR solution supports the distribution of real-time content to any screen with exceptional QoE and low latency by employing the company's VOS®360 SaaS for OTT delivery. Attendees can see a demo of VOS360 SaaS delivering UHD HDR video for live sports streaming with fast channel deployment and low latency enabled by CMAF.

Lower Video Bit Rates with AI-Based Encoding

At ANGA COM 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate AI-based encoding and statistical multiplexing using the AVC video compression standard. With AI-based video compression, operators can achieve up to a 20 percent bit rate reduction. During the demo, there will be a side-by-side bit rate comparison of AVC with and without AI enhancements.

Harmonic Brings Thought Leadership on Remote PHY and Virtualization to ANGA COM Conference

Asaf Matatyaou, vice president of solutions and product management of the Cable Access Business at Harmonic, will speak on a panel session on "Modern HFC Infrastructures for the 10 Gigabit Era" during the ANGA COM conference, providing unique insights into Remote PHY and virtualization deployment experiences. The session will take place June 6 from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. in Room 2 of the Fairgrounds Koelnmesse at Congress Center North.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/190528Harmonic.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS360SaaS.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-CableOSLogo.jpg

Harmonic CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Solution

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS360SaaS.jpg

www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS360SaaS.jpg

Harmonic VOS®360 SaaS Media Processing as a Service