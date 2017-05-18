Harmonic Solutions at BroadcastAsia2017 Drive Monetization for Traditional Video and OTT Service Providers

The Asia-Pacific broadcast and pay-TV markets are booming. OTT TV and video revenues for the region are expected to increase to $18.4 billion by 2021, according to Digital TV Research. Moreover, SNL Kagan found recently that most of the world's UHD services are located in Asia, a trend that is expected to continue through 2020.



At BroadcastAsia2017, Harmonic will demonstrate its comprehensive software-based solutions for powering next-generation video services, including UHD, OTT and IP. Known for delivering pristine video quality on every screen at the lowest possible bitrates, Harmonic is helping to shape a more monetizable future for broadcasters and pay-TV operators.



BroadcastAsia2017 Exhibitor Preview

Singapore, May 23-25

Stand 4S2-01



Reduce Latency, Buffering and Bandwidth Use for OTT

Harmonic's EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution delivers superior video quality and reduces bandwidth up to 50 percent for OTT services. Utilizing new analytics technology, Harmonic will demonstrate how the EyeQ solution dramatically improves quality of experience (QoE) for OTT services, ensuring a more consistent viewing experience with less buffering and lower latency.



Astound Viewers With Crystal-Clear UHD-HDR Video

A must-see demo at the Harmonic stand at BroadcastAsia2017 will be an end-to-end UHD-HDR OTT workflow, which enables operators to deliver stunning UHD HDR video for both live and on-demand applications. Recent innovations include contribution with the new ViBE(R) CP9000 UHD-HEVC contribution encoder, and UHD editing via the Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system.



Realize the Advantages of Cloud-Native Technology

As operators migrate to the cloud to gain increased infrastructure flexibility, elasticity and agility, Harmonic will demonstrate why its award-winning VOS(TM) Cloud media processing application and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution are making a big impact on the way in which operators create and deliver video -- such as enabling the launch of broadcast and OTT services in a matter of hours, not months. With Harmonic's cloud-native solutions, operators can manage video processing and delivery over public or private clouds. New workflow capabilities to be demonstrated include cloud-native playout.



Migrate to All-IP Workflows Through Tried and Trusted Media Server and Playout Solutions

Harmonic's Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server and Spectrum XE playout solutions will be on display at BroadcastAsia2017, showing attendees how they can easily transition to an all-IP infrastructure and support SD and HD broadcast and OTT channels for increased monetization.



Educating the Industry on UHD, All-IP Workflows and Next-Generation Encoding

Harmonic experts will speak on a variety of key topics at BroadcastAsia2017:



* Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic will present "UHD vs 1080p: Network Capacities, Business Models, Device Reach, User Experience: What is the Right Trade-off?" on Wednesday, May 24 at 10:45 a.m.



* Fautier will also moderate the session "Upscaling from HD to UHD HDR Infrastructure to Stay Ahead of the Competition" on Wednesday, May 24 at 11:15 a.m.



* Harmonic's senior director of emerging technology and strategy, Ian Trow, will present "IABM IP Showcase: Large Scale Uncompressed IP Playout and Encoding" on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:20 p.m.



* Trow will also speak as part of a panel session on "Efficiency, Functionality and Profitability: Competing Standards for the Next-Generation Video Compression," taking place Thursday, May 25 at 9:10 a.m.



* In addition, Trow will lead an Ultra HD workshop on Thursday, May 25 at 1:30 p.m.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



