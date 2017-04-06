Harmonic Showcases Vision-Driven OTT and Cloud Innovation at the 2017 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 4, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase its vision for the future of media processing. Harmonic's software-based solutions support today's and tomorrow's video workflows, empowering operators to navigate the complex nuances of ever-changing media environments. A key highlight will be Harmonic's OTT and cloud-based solutions which enable operators to launch broadcast, live and on-demand OTT video quickly with amazing video quality at low cost, while improving operational orchestration, elasticity and agility.



"With ATSC 3.0 on the horizon and an explosion in OTT offerings, today's broadcasters and service providers need to work faster and smarter as they address growing consumer demand for crystal-clear video and a wider range of content across all screens, including personalized, live and on-demand," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "As a leading provider of cloud-native solutions and the industry leader in video compression, Harmonic is looking forward to bringing the latest media processing innovations in these technologies, along with real-world success stories from leading broadcasters and service providers, to the 2017 NAB Show."



Improving OTT Quality of Experience

OTT innovation is a key area of focus for Harmonic at the 2017 NAB Show and beyond. Harmonic's EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution delivers superior video quality and bandwidth reduction of up to 50 percent for OTT distribution, dramatically improving quality-of-experience (QoE) for OTT services through the use of comprehensive analytics. As an optional enhancement for Harmonic's widely deployed software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the EyeQ solution enables a more consistent viewing experience with enhanced video quality and less buffering. Harmonic will also showcase new low-latency capabilities that allow OTT viewers to enjoy the same QoE as with traditional broadcast.



Transitioning Broadcasters and OTT Video Providers to the Cloud

Harmonic is leading the transition to the cloud for media processing via its award-winning VOS(TM) Cloud software and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. New workflow capabilities will be introduced at NAB, including cloud-native playout.



Industry-Leading Video Compression for Channel Sharing and ATSC 3.0

North American broadcasters are facing disruption on two fronts: the spectrum repack and the transition to ATSC 3.0. Harmonic's market-leading Electra(TM) X media encoding and new ProStream(R) X stream processing solutions uniquely address both challenges. At NAB, Harmonic will demonstrate how broadcasters can compress their existing ATSC 1.0 channels with greater efficiency, as well as transition to ATSC 3.0 advanced services via a simple software license.



Leading the Industry Toward an All-IP Broadcast Workflow

Harmonic is easing the transition to an all-IP infrastructure through its involvement in AIMS and a software-based approach to video production and delivery. Select AIMS members will join Harmonic in its booth to showcase an end-to-end SMPTE ST 2022-6 workflow for IP playout and delivery, including live switching, graphics and effects, as well as broadcast and OTT encoding.



Enabling Crystal-Clear UHD-HDR and Amazing VR Viewing Experiences

Harmonic is helping operators deliver stunning UHD HDR video for both live and on-demand applications via its end-to-end UHD-HDR OTT workflow solutions. The company will also highlight UHD editing with its MediaGrid storage system and new UHD-HEVC contribution encoder. Additionally, as operators look to deliver a more immersive viewing experience, Harmonic and ecosystem partners will showcase a cutting-edge 360-degree virtual reality (VR) viewing experience featuring 8K production and world-class HEVC tiling technology to deliver the highest quality native-UHD video to consumer head-mounted displays.



In addition to these demonstrations, experts from Harmonic are scheduled to speak during the NAB Show Conference program on a host of industry topics, including the transition to IP, streaming UHD VR video, next-generation compression techniques, OTT distribution and cybersecurity.



Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



