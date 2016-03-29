Harmonic Showcases Innovation for Agile Video Delivery at 2016 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 29, 2016 -- Following its acquisition of Thomson Video Networks, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase its latest innovations for agile video delivery at the 2016 NAB Show, booth SU1210. Using the combined company's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, content and service providers can quickly launch new revenue-generating services with the industry's lowest TCO, deploy more flexible video infrastructures, increase workflow efficiency and deliver pristine video quality.

"Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one company, and at NAB we will showcase our unified vision for agile video delivery," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, Video Products at Harmonic. "In one booth, visitors can see innovative solutions that simplify the ability to distribute and deliver pristine video to any device, add great flexibility to broadcast workflows through cloud-based media processing, and take optimal advantage of available bandwidth via next-generation compression technologies. The joint innovation of Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks lets our customers create, deliver and monetize superior-quality video on any screen with extraordinary agility and cost efficiency."

Key highlights include:

* Software-Based Media Processing: Harmonic will unveil the next evolution of its groundbreaking VOS(TM) media-processing platform, designed to simplify the processing and distribution of live content to any screen enabling media companies and pay-TV operators to launch OTT services in minutes on public or private infrastructures with industry-leading video quality.

* New Ultra HD (UHD) Capabilities: Harmonic will showcase new content preparation and delivery capabilities for its broad portfolio of UHD solutions, including the latest version of the ViBE(R) 4K UHD encoder, featuring support for the HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) high dynamic range (HDR) technologies and low-latency, high-bitrate 4:2:2 encoding for 4K contribution applications; the addition of UHD encoding capabilities to the ViBE CP6000 contribution platform; and the ability to deliver high-quality UHD over the Internet with the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM). And at the NAB Show's Futures Park booth SU16010, Harmonic will participate in a demonstration of highlights from Ultra HD Forum's recent ATSC 3.0 PlugFest.

* High-Density Transcoding: With an upgrade path to HEVC, the ViBE XT1000 Xtream transcoder provides a smooth and cost-effective solution for advanced video delivery. Supporting any-to-any format transcoding, the ViBE XT1000 is ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH and DTTV services, as well as multiscreen delivery.

* Immersive 360 Degree Virtual Reality (VR) Viewing Experience: With UHD encoding powered by the Electra(TM) X3 media processor, Harmonic and select ecosystem partners will showcase an immersive professional sports 360 degree VR viewing experience. Utilizing UHD delivery ensures a no-compromise VR solution for broadcast-quality HD imagery.

* ATSC Broadcasting: Harmonic offers a complete solution to help ATSC broadcasters overcome the challenges of channel sharing today while easing the migration to ATSC 3.0 tomorrow.

* Edge Playout and Regionalization: Harmonic will showcase a fully integrated and centrally managed portfolio of satellite and Internet-based solutions for enhanced content differentiation at the edge of a primary distribution network ranging from targeted ad replacement and transcoding in the ProView(TM) line of integrated receiver-decoders to full edge playout with the FUZE-1(TM) playout system.

* High-Performance Media Storage: The new Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 scale-out shared storage solution is optimized for diverse media workflows and offers twice the performance of the MediaGrid 3000 system, as well as a 50-percent increase in storage capacity.

In addition to the demonstrations, industry experts from Harmonic are scheduled to speak at the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference:

* Joel Wilhite, Marketing Manager for Broadcast and Satellite Solution, will examine the "ATSC 3.0 Transition Architecture" on April 17 at 2:30 p.m. in room S219.

* Thierry Fautier, Vice President, Solutions & Strategy, will help prepare broadcasters for the migration to UHD and ATSC 3.0 with his presentation "UHD for Broadcast and the ATSC 3.0 Standard" on April 18 at 10:30 a.m. in room S219.

* Ian Trow, Senior Director, Emerging Technology and Strategy, will debate the practicality of an all-IP workflow in broadcast facilities, during his session "Can IP Dominate in Broadcast Facilities" on April 18 at 2 p.m. in room S227.

* Andy Warman, Director, Production and Playout Strategy and Market Development, will explore the issues likely to be encountered during the transition toward an IP infrastructure in his "Kicking the SDI Habit" session on April 18 at 5 p.m. in room S227.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 media processor, FUZE-1(TM)playout system, Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 storage solution, ProView(TM) IRDs, PURE Compression Engine(TM), and VOS(TM) media processor platform. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as enhanced content differentiation, simplified processing and distribution of live content, increased performance, ease of migration, overcoming the challenges of channel sharing, and smooth and cost-effective solution for advanced video delivery.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2014, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

