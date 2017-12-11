Harmonic Showcases Groundbreaking OTT Technology and Service Innovations at CABSAT 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Dec. 11, 2017 — At CABSAT 2018, Jan. 14-16 in Dubai, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, will demonstrate its groundbreaking approach to OTT video delivery, which enables operators in the Middle East and Africa to deliver pristine video services, up to UHD-HDR, with unprecedented agility and efficiency. The Middle East and North Africa is one of the fastest growing regions for pay TV. According to recent research from IHS Markit, pay-TV homes in the region will reach 7 million in 2021, with revenues almost doubling to $4.03 billion. Enabling the region's pay-TV providers to capitalize on this opportunity, Harmonic's video delivery solutions set the benchmark for quality of experience (QoE) and ease of deployment.



"At CABSAT, Harmonic will demonstrate its latest IP and cloud-native innovations that give pay-TV operators powerful new tools to exceed consumer expectations, accelerate time-to-market for new revenue-generating services, and significantly reduce operating expenses," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products, at Harmonic.



Launch new services faster with end-to-end media processing in the cloud

Harmonic's award-winning, cloud-native VOS™ media processing applications and VOS 360 managed service help operators launch new broadcast and OTT services more quickly than ever, reducing launch times from months to days or even hours. At CABSAT, a cloud-native workflow will demonstrate seamlessly integrated playout, live transcoding, time-shift TV, VOD and cloud DVR applications.



Stand apart from the competition by delivering OTT with better QoE at a lower cost

In the pay-TV world, QoE matters irrespective of whether an operator is delivering traditional broadcast or OTT services. Harmonic's new EyeQ™ content-aware video compression solution reduces the bandwidth for OTT delivery up to 50 percent, enabling operators to minimize buffering and other network congestion impairments while also decreasing CDN costs. At CABSAT, Harmonic will demonstrate a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs utilizing the next-generation Common Media Application Format (CMAF) standard.



UHD delivery has never been simpler

Harmonic offers a uniquely powerful end-to-end solution for delivering live and on-demand UHD-HDR content. Covering every step of the workflow — from UHD playout via Harmonic's Spectrum™ X media server, contribution via the ViBE® CP9000 encoder, and broadcast distribution with the Electra™ X encoder, with decoding by RD9000 decoder — Harmonic sets the bar for efficient delivery of compelling UHD-HDR services.



Harmonic will demonstrate its technology innovations at CABSAT, stand ZB6-B60, Jan. 14-16 in Dubai. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



