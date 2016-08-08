Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for Video Infrastructure Innovation, Bringing Advanced Contribution and Distribution, Playout, Cloud-Native and UHD OTT Distribution Solutions to BIRTV

Harmonic

BIRTV2016 Exhibitor Preview

Aug. 24-27

Beijing

Stand 8.A28

The pay-TV market is ever-evolving, making it critical that operators and broadcasters partner with a video infrastructure provider focused on innovation. At BIRTV2016, Harmonic will demonstrate how it's leading the wave of innovation, accelerated by the company's recent acquisition of Thomson Video Networks.

"Pay-TV growth in the Asia-Pacific region is strong, with China experiencing tremendous UHD adoption," said Tony Berthaud, vice president, sales, Asia-Pacific at Harmonic. "At BIRTV, we'll demonstrate why Harmonic is better equipped than anyone to address the market's unique challenges and requirements. Unlike our competitors, we offer a complete, united solution for broadcast and OTT, supporting the latest innovations in IP, cloud-native, UHD and HEVC to assure superior video quality at a low cost on every screen."

Harmonic Highlights at BIRTV2016

Harmonic will bring the latest innovation in video infrastructure to BIRTV2016. Here's a highlight from the range of demonstrations that will be shown on the Harmonic stand:

Professional Cloud-Native Media Processing Service

Harmonic will showcase its new VOS(TM) 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv), one of the first native cloud-based media processing services in the industry. Hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, VOS 360 enables customers to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services quickly and at a fraction of the cost of building out a new on-premises data center.

Telecom and Internet Contribution -- Simplified

Harmonic's end-to-end contribution solution for live events and news coverage will be a key highlight at BIRTV. Stop by the stand to see a demonstration of broadcast-quality HD contribution using Ellipse® 3200 and ViBE CP6000 contribution encoders and the ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder integrated with Zixi streaming video technology. When used together, Harmonic's contribution encoders and IRDs have the flexibility to utilize both satellite and unmanaged IP networks for telecom and internet contribution applications.

UHD Playout Has Never Been Easier

Harmonic is leading the ultrahigh definition (UHD) revolution with its Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server. At BIRTV, Harmonic will give a demonstration of the latest Spectrum X capabilities, including single UHD clip playout, 2022-6 IP input, and seamless SD, HD to UHD migration, with direct playout from MediaGrid.

Harmonic's FUZE-1(TM) playout system will also be showcased. FUZE-1 enables a smooth transition from SD to HD and UHD TS file playout for long-term migration, with the flexibility to evolve from MPEG-4 AVC to HEVC. Both of Harmonic's playout solutions support uncompressed and compressed workflows, bringing new levels of efficiency, simplicity and reliability to broadcast playout operations.

Unified Broadcast and OTT Encoding

Harmonic's Electra(TM) X encoder supports the industry's broadest range of broadcast, mobile and web profiles, enabling greater operational efficiency by unifying broadcast and OTT workflows. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), Electra X boosts video compression efficiency across an extensive range of codecs (e.g., MPEG-2, MPEG-4, AVS+ and HEVC) and provides amazing video quality.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS-360.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS(TM) 360 Professional Cloud Media Processing Service

www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-SpectrumX.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Spectrum(TM) X Next-Generation Media Server System

Share it on Twitter:http://twitter.com/home?status=.@HarmonicInc Sets the Benchmark for Video Infrastructure Innovation to %23BIRTV2016 - http://goo.gl/tLhjXh