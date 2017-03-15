Harmonic Pushes the Boundaries of Innovation at CABSAT 2017

At CABSAT 2017, March 21-23 in Dubai at booth #A2-30, Harmonic will demonstrate how it addresses the major challenges that cable and satellite operators in the Middle East and North Africa face, including the rising cost of bandwidth, rapid growth of Ultra HD channels, explosion in OTT video consumption, and transition to media processing in the cloud. Harmonic's software-based, comprehensive solutions meet the demands of this evolving media landscape, while simplifying video production and delivery, and ensuring that operators can deliver superior video quality on every screen, at the lowest possible bitrates.



Resolving OTT Bandwidth Challenges While Retaining Superior Video Quality

In the Middle East and Africa, OTT video revenues will reach $1.795 billion in 2021, up from $277 million in 2015, according to Digital TV Research. With Harmonic's new EyeQ(TM) video compression optimization solution, operators in the region can deliver a consistent, superior viewing experience on all devices while reducing OTT bandwidth consumption by up to 50 percent.



Making Crystal-Clear UHD HDR Video a Reality

Harmonic will also demonstrate how operators can deliver stunning UHD HDR video for both live and on-demand applications via its end-to-end UHD-HDR contribution, playout and delivery solution



Speeding Up the Launch of Broadcast and OTT Services With Cloud-Native Technology

Migrating to the cloud is another important trend occurring in the industry today, as it provides increased infrastructure flexibility, elasticity and agility to launch broadcast and OTT services in a matter of hours, not months. Harmonic's award-winning VOS(TM) Cloud media processing and VOS 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions enable operators to manage video processing and delivery, all the way from ingest to delivery, over public or private clouds.



Easing the Transition to All-IP Workflows Through Trusted Media Server and Playout Solutions

As operators in the region continue transitioning to all-IP workflows, they need a simple and reliable migration path. Harmonic's Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server and Spectrum XE playout solutions ease the transition to an all-IP infrastructure, supporting SD and HD broadcast and OTT channels for increased monetization.



Educating the Industry about the Cloud-Native Environment

In conjunction with CABSAT, Harmonic will participate in the annual meeting of the Arab HDTV and Beyond Group held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai on Monday, March 20. Ludovic Pertuisel, senior platform manager, VOS, at Harmonic will present "Optimizing Media Workflows in Cloud-Native Environments."



