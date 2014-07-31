Harmonic Products at BIRTV

BIRTV 2014, Beijing

Aug. 27-30

Harmonic Product Preview

Stand 8.A28



Harmonic VOS(TM)

Shown for the first time at BIRTV, Harmonic VOS(TM) is a powerful, software-based media processing architecture that unifies the entire media processing chain for broadcast and multiscreen distribution. Enabling the key functions of video delivery infrastructure -- including ingest, compression, graphics and branding, packaging, and delivery -- on common hardware platforms, the VOS architecture leverages IT economics to enable content and service providers to simplify workflows, maximize flexibility, gain operational efficiency, and lower their total cost of ownership. VOS also gives users the ability to deliver superior SD, HD, and Ultra HD video to any device, from big-screen TVs to smartphones, with industry-leading video quality and up to 30 percent greater efficiency than current hardware-based systems.



At BIRTV Harmonic will be showing the first product based on VOS architecture -- the Electra(TM) XVM virtualized media processor, the industry's first software-based, broadcast-ready media processing platform.



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS(TM) Software-Based Media Processing



Ultra HD

Harmonic will give a consumer-grade demonstration that shows live streaming of Ultra HD content using Harmonic's VOS(TM) software-based media processing platform and the XCode 6400 system on a chip (SoC) from ViXS Systems. The XCode 6400 is a 2160p60 10-bit SoC used to decode and display live content to a UHDTV via HDMI 2.0.



Spectrum ChannelPort(TM)

Harmonic will feature enhancements to the market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server product line, including the Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system, which augments ingest, storage, and playout broadcast workflows. ChannelPort's impressive performance includes high-density playout, dual DVE capabilities, and compatibility with the industry's leading automation systems.



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Harmonic_ChannelPort_screen_shot.jpg

Photo Caption: Spectrum ChannelPort(TM)



Quote:

"We look forward to attending BIRTV and showcasing Harmonic's solutions to the Chinese market. This is a great opportunity to meet our clients and partners in the region and demonstrate how our products enable broadcasters and service providers to produce and distribute video content efficiently and cost-effectively."

-- Andrew Thornton, Vice President of Asia-Pacific Sales, Harmonic



Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.