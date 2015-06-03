Harmonic Powers Pay TV and OTT Multiscreen Services for Indonesia's PT Link Net

Based on High-Density, Scalable Architecture, Harmonic's Video Infrastructure Solutions Allow PT Link Net to Deliver Superior Video Quality at Low Bit Rates

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- June 3, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Indonesian cable TV operator PT Link Net, a subsidiary of First Net, has deployed a comprehensive suite of Harmonic solutions to power its First Media branded pay-TV and video-on-demand (VOD) platform, as well as a new OTT multiscreen service, called First Media Go. Through a high-density, scalable architecture, Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions enable Link Net-First Media to deliver more than 90 live TV channels, 30 catch-up TV channels, and a wide array of VOD options to its subscribers on every screen, with industry-leading video quality at low bit rates.

"Consumers today need flexibility, and we want to provide them with the highest quality 'TV Anywhere' experience possible," said Desmond Poon, CTO at Link Net-First Media. "With broad format support, scalability and bandwidth efficiency, Harmonic's video infrastructure solutions allow us to deliver high-quality live, VOD and time-shift TV on every screen, including TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets."

For its First Media pay-TV services, Link Net-First Media has integrated the video infrastructure solutions with an existing Harmonic ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder for satellite reception. After video content is received at the headend, Harmonic's Electra(TM) encoders provide high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 variable bit rate encoding of SD and HD video content for Link Net-First Media's services. By supporting up to four SD or HD channels in a single rack unit, the high-density encoders free up bandwidth capacity for additional channels and services in the future.

The Electra encoders are integrated with Harmonic's ProStream(R) stream processors for multiplexing functions. The ProStream platform is based on a highly robust, extensible and scalable design that lowers Link Net-First Media's operating expenses through reduced rack space and power requirements. The Electra and ProStream solutions are controlled by Harmonic's NMX(TM) Digital Service Manager video network management solution, which provides mass configuring, monitoring and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures.

For its First Media Go "TV Anywhere" services, Link Net-First Media is utilizing Harmonic's ProMedia(R) Live real-time multiscreen transcoder, ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder, ProMedia Origin packager and streaming video server and MediaGrid shared storage system. As part of a highly scalable, end-to-end multiscreen video delivery workflow at Link Net-First Media, Harmonic's ProMedia family performs a variety of essential operations, including live transcoding and packaging, file-based transcoding and origin streaming. ProMedia dramatically simplifies OTT multiscreen delivery by enabling Link Net-First Media to deliver content in formats required by all major devices and mobile operating systems. The ProMedia Origin server is integrated with a Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system to provide fast and reliable central storage for catch-up TV and VOD content.

Leveraging Harmonic's WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine, Link Net-First Media can control multiple ProMedia transcoding nodes. Open and extensible, WFS increases operational efficiency by automatically processing transcoding tasks, failover support, job distribution management, job prioritization, load balancing, file transfer, status monitoring and job notification.

"As a longtime Harmonic customer, Link Net-First Media has first-hand experience with the compression expertise and world-class quality that our video infrastructure solutions provide," said Dario Choi, regional VP of sales, Asia-Pacific at Harmonic. "Leveraging the flexibility, scalability and reliability of an integrated infrastructure solution from Harmonic, Link Net-First Media can continue to expand its service offerings, providing customers with more channels, better video quality and advanced features such as catch-up TV on any screen."

About Link Net-First Media

PT Link Net Tbk a subsidiary of First Media Tbk, is a leading cable operator in Indonesia offering pay TV, high-speed broadband and data services to both residential and commercial customers under the brand "First Media." First Media-Link Net has been in the forefront of several industry "firsts." Among the innovations are the launches of HDTV, offering more than 60 HD channels to date, Personal Video Recording and First Media Go "TV Anywhere" services. It has won multiple awards including Indonesia's Most Admired Companies 2012 and 2014 for the category of Pay TV and Fixed Internet Service from Frontier Consulting Group and Bloomberg Businessweek, Top Brand Award 2013 and 2014 for its Fixed Broadband Internet service in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Building the Top Brand. LinkNet's hybrid fiber coaxial network currently covers more than 1.4 million homes in the three strategic areas in Indonesia (The Greater Jakarta area, Surabaya and Bali) with widespread coverage of the major residential and central business districts in greater Metropolitan Jakarta. For more information please visit www.firstmedia.com

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

