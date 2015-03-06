Harmonic Names Xiaojun Dou to Role of Managing Director of China Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 4, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Xiaojun Dou as managing director of China sales. In his new role, Xiaojun will provide strategic direction for Harmonic's business in China and lead the company's China sales team in executing strategies key to meeting regional business goals and objectives.

"Xiaojun comes to Harmonic with a strong set of knowledge, skills, and abilities from his 25 years of sales and management experience in China's broadcast and media industries," said Dario Choi, regional vice president of sales, Asia-Pacific, at Harmonic. "With experience in all three areas of the technology industry's value chain -- working with the end user, system integrator/reseller, and vendor -- Xiaojun has gained valuable insight and developed highly effective sales skills that will serve our Asia-Pacific sales team very well."

Prior to joining Harmonic, Xiaojun was with Avid as country manager for Greater China, a role in which he oversaw overall business operations in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. Xiaojun earlier held various senior leadership positions within the digital media industry, serving in roles including chief representative of China at IneoQuest, sales director for China at Ericsson Television (formerly Tandberg Television), general manager at Dayang, vice general manager at NDT, and director of the production department at Dalian TV.

Xiaojun will be based in Beijing and reports directly to Dario Choi.

