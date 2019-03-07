Harmonic Leads Technology Innovation Sessions at the 2019 NAB Show Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 7, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that several of the company's executives will speak at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. During the conference, experts from Harmonic will examine a wide range of innovative technology-related topics, from OTT to live UHD HDR service delivery, AI-driven video compression, ATSC 3.0 and big data. As the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, and an established thought leader at industry conferences, Harmonic is helping the media industry deliver superior-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.

AI-Driven Video Compression: Jean-Louis Diascorn, senior product manager at Harmonic, will spearhead a BEITC session on how "AI Technology Is Changing the Future of Video Compression" on Monday, April 8, from 10:40 to 11 a.m. in Room N256 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). During this presentation, attendees will learn how AI is being applied to video compression and its benefits for broadcast and OTT applications. The session will include a brief history of video compression, ways that AI can be utilized and the different types of AI implementations that can be used for video compression.

OTT and UHD HDR Innovation: Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic and president of the Ultra HD Forum, will lead two presentations at the BEITC. The first session, "How OTT Services Can Match the Quality of Broadcast," will analyze the current challenges involved with delivering live OTT services and describe solutions that are available today, such as content-aware encoding, artificial intelligence and low-latency CMAF. This session will take place on Tuesday, April 9, from 11 to 11:20 a.m. in room N260. The second session, "Demystifying Live UHD HDR Service Delivery," presented on behalf of the Ultra HD Forum on April 10 from 10:40 to 11 a.m. in Room N260 of the LVCC, will examine the different UHD HDR deployment scenarios and analyze the rationale for picking a specific HDR standard.

Real-World ATSC 3.0 Results: Harmonic's Director of Broadcast Market Development Jean Macher will present a session on "Implementation and Test Results for ATSC 3.0 Hybrid Services at Chicago 3.0" to examine a cloud-based approach to hybrid services that combine over-the-air broadcast with OTT streaming. These hybrid services are currently implemented at the "Chicago 3.0" ATSC 3.0 trial by Weigel Broadcasting Co. The session will take place on Sunday, April 7, from 11:40 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room N256 of the LVCC.

Big Data and Service Availability: Chris Pattinson, vice president of global software quality at Harmonic, will lead a BEITC session on "Using Big Data and Workflow Redesign to Enhance Broadcast Service Availability" on Tuesday, April 9 from 3:20 to 3:40 p.m. in room N258 of the LVCC. Attendees will learn how to use everything from the pattern of HTTP requests to log messages from the micro-services that make up the broadcast chain to predict failure and prevent it, and automatically repair the system if failure does happen.

Harmonic will showcase its innovative video delivery technologies in Booth SU810 during the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

