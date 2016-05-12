Harmonic at KOBA 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Harmonic KOBA 2016 Exhibitor Preview

May 24-27

Seoul, South Korea

Harmonic -- Booth D351

Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one, and the combined company is innovating like never before. At KOBA, Harmonic will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery with superior video quality on every screen.

Visitors can stop by to see how the combined company is transforming the future of video production and delivery with cloud, Ultra HD (UHD) and HEVC technologies.

Highlighted Products and Technologies

Cloud-Based Video Preparation and Delivery

Harmonic will showcase its VOS(TM) 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) at KOBA. VOS 360 provides operators with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that is hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, enabling customers to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services in a matter of minutes instead of months.

HD HEVC Media Processing

The company will demonstrate its award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 convergent video system, showcasing low-bitrate HEVC encoding for HD video. The ViBE VS7000 is a next-generation compression platform for all-IP environments, encompassing mission-critical applications including live broadcast-quality encoding and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.

Tailored for all-new convergent applications such as multiscreen and over-the-top (OTT) service delivery, as well as traditional IPTV and unified IP/cable delivery, the ViBE VS7000 platform enables video operators to expand the reach of their services with unprecedented versatility. The software-based system, which leverages the Harmonic video operating system, is available as a turnkey solution with hardware provided, as software only for running on standard COTS servers, or as fully virtualized for data center environments.

Contribution & Distribution

Harmonic will highlight the ViBE 4K UHD encoder, which combines latency of less than a second with full-GOP, 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encoding to provide an ideal solution for no-compromise contribution applications. Also featured is broadcast-quality HD contribution over the Internet using the Ellipse 3000 contribution encoder and ProView(TM) 8100 integrated receiver-decoder. When used together, the Ellipse encoder and ProView IRD offer the ability to utilize both satellite and unmanaged IP networks for video contribution and distribution.

Integrated Channel Playout Solutions

Harmonic will showcase its FUZE-1(TM) playout system and Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system integrated with Polaris(TM) Play channel-in-a-box automation software. The FUZE-1 is ideal for enhanced content differentiation at the edge of the distribution network, ranging from targeted ad replacement and transcoding to full edge playout. The Spectrum X is designed for production and playout applications, and eases the transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O in the same chassis. Supporting a broad range of SD and HD formats, Spectrum X is software-upgradable to UHD.

With Polaris Play, master control room (MCR) capabilities are brought under the control of a simple-to-use interface. Scheduled operations can be driven either by traffic or by manually created playlists. Through a combination of these solutions, operators can simplify workflows and accelerate the launch of new revenue-generating channels.

Company Quote

"KOBA will be one of the first times that Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks showcase their unified vision to the Asian-Pacific broadcast market. At the show the combined company will demonstrate solutions that simplify the ability to distribute and deliver pristine video to any device, add greater flexibility to broadcast workflows through cloud-based media processing, and take optimal advantage of available bandwidth via next-generation compression technologies. As operators look to create, deliver and monetize video, with exceptional agility, cost efficiency and video quality, the innovation offered by Harmonic addresses these critical requirements in a way that cannot be matched by any other video infrastructure provider."

-- Tony Berthaud, Harmonic Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

