Harmonic Introduces Powerful New Analytics-Driven Service for Cable Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 1, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced CableOS™ Central, a new AI-enabled service that features data analytics, 24/7 operational support and engagement tools for cable operators. Designed to complement Harmonic's CableOS virtualized CMTS solution, CableOS Central provides operators with an intelligent and customizable way to proactively identify and address technical issues and network capacity opportunities, enabling delivery of superior-quality internet, voice and video services.

"While we were originally drawn to Harmonic's CableOS solution because it enabled faster broadband while addressing critical space and power requirements, access to the network data provided by this solution has been a real game-changer for our operations," said Rick Mlcek, president of shared services at Buckeye Broadband.

"CableOS deployments continue to gain momentum, and Harmonic is once again breaking barriers with its new CableOS Central service," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations, at Harmonic. "Leveraging the rich data analytics available through our platform, CableOS Central is a powerful new service enabling operators to predict and address issues before they become service-affecting. As operators continue to roll out scalable gigabit broadband services and provide advanced entertainment, business and home-security service offerings, CableOS Central is essential for delivering exceptional quality of service."

Harmonic's CableOS Central service is composed of three service pillars: Data Analytics, Operations and Engagement Portal.

CableOS Central Data Analytics service continuously collects, synthesizes and presents network data through a modern set of real-time dashboards, smart alerts and notifications, enabling unprecedented service visibility. Unlike legacy cable data monitoring systems that periodically report the health of only a few network elements, the CableOS platform provides rich real-time data spanning the network physical layer, from data-center servers to remote devices, access network performance parameters and application traffic patterns.

CableOS Central Operations features a 24/7 team of cable access and networking experts, augmented by an innovative AI toolset. This team complements operators' existing network operations centers by continuously analyzing data from CableOS Central Data Analytics, detecting and diagnosing issues, predicting future problems and assisting with configurations and upgrades.

CableOS Central Engagement Portal enables operators worldwide to quickly and efficiently engage directly with Harmonic. It is a state-of-the-art connected platform that provides operators with powerful tools for case planning, calendars, software downloads, product and deployment documentation and event management.

Harmonic will demonstrate its CableOS Central service at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 1-3, in New Orleans at Booth 247. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE – Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/191001Harmonic.docx